DepEd condemns killing of teen studying at home

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
April 27, 2024 | 5:08pm
Stock image of a gun.
Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) denounced the killing of a 14-year-old girl while she was studying at her residence in Talisay City, Cebu.

In a statement released on Saturday, DepEd said it is "deeply concerned and alarmed with the recent incidents of brutal killings of minors, especially girls."

The agency highlighted the fundamental right of every student to pursue their education without fear for their safety, whether they are learning at home or in school.

It also called for unity in the face of such senseless acts of violence.

"We urge the local authorities and the community to come together in solidarity against violence and to ensure the safety of all learners,” DepEd said.

According to a GMA report, the victim was answering her learning modules when an unidentified assailant forcibly entered their home and shot her to death.

DepEd extended its condolences to the grieving family, friends and classmates of the victim, urging swift and thorough investigation by authorities to ensure justice is served.

Meanwhile, the authorities are exploring possible connections to illegal drug activities involving the victim's relatives.

