^

Headlines

Majority of Filipinos favor US over China in West Philippine sea dispute — survey

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 26, 2024 | 4:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — A recent survey by a think tank found that many Filipinos prefer siding with the United States over China in the West Philippine Sea territorial dispute.

During a press briefing by Oculum Research and Analytics in Intramuros, Manila on Friday, it was revealed that 43% of Filipinos prefer the Philippines to align with the US in case of increased tensions in the highly-disputed waters, compared to only 3% suggesting alignment with China.

"There is a clear trend of weariness upon the public towards deepening ties with China," said Racidon Benarte, research head of Oculum Research. 

"The low level if trust in China and a relatively high level of distrust could be attributed to geopolitical tensions, economic competition, territorial disputes or concerns over political and human rights abuses," Joseph Mercado, Oculum's research and analytics chief statistician said in a separate statement. 

However, 40% of Filipinos preferred not to be aligned with any of the superpower but suggested an "autonomous approach" to the dispute, according to the think tank.

In the event of violence erupting in the South China Sea, survey results revealed that 32% of Filipinos recommend seeking military assistance from the US, while 31% suggest that the Philippines should defend its territory against China.

The poll also showed that only 17% of Filipinos find China to be trustworthy, while 38% consider China untrustworthy.

Among the 16 countries included in the survey, China garnered the highest level of distrust, followed by Russia with 19% distrust. 

With regard to the partnership with China, 12% of Filipinos support a partnership, while 58% do not.

China, through its Coast Guard (CCG) and maritime militia stationed in the West Philippine Sea often spark tensions in the highly-disputed areas.

Last month, tensions escalated when a CCG vessel fired a water cannon at a supply boat en route to the BRP Sierra Madre in the Ayungin Shoal, injuring three Philippine Navy personnel conducting a routine resupply mission.

Last week, the Philippines and the US began the Balikatan Exercises, a joint military exercise involving the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partner countries.

The survey by the think tank was conducted in a national scale from February 21 to February 29, with 3,000 respondents selected through random sampling.

vuukle comment

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Paurong mag-isip': MMDA's proposal to remove EDSA bike lanes draws flak
play

'Paurong mag-isip': MMDA's proposal to remove EDSA bike lanes draws flak

By James Relativo | 2 days ago
Mobility advocates scored the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority after proposing the removal of bicycle lanes on EDSA...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants online child sex abuse stopped

Marcos wants online child sex abuse stopped

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos wants the elimination of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children to be his legacy as he regards...
Headlines
fbtw
Former senator Rene Saguisag dies

Former senator Rene Saguisag dies

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Following the EDSA Revolution in 1986, Saguisag became the spokesperson of former President Corazon Aquino.
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ, PNP warn vs cooperation with ICC

DOJ, PNP warn vs cooperation with ICC

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Government officials found acting in defiance of the Marcos administration’s stance against allowing International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: 33 areas under 'dangerous' heat index classification on April 26

PAGASA: 33 areas under 'dangerous' heat index classification on April 26

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Thirty-three areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures of up to 47 degrees Celsius (°C)...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
OIC Cacdac named DMW secretary

OIC Cacdac named DMW secretary

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has named Department of Migrant Workers Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac as head of the DMW months after...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, France, US warships set sail for West Philippine Sea

Philippines, France, US warships set sail for West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
Two Philippine Navy ships left port yesterday to take part in the Balikatan exercises’ first-ever multilateral naval...
Headlines
fbtw
Transfer of Quiboloy sex case to Pasig court sought

Transfer of Quiboloy sex case to Pasig court sought

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
The Department of Justice is seeking the transfer to Pasig City of the sexual and child abuse complaints lodged against Kingdom...
Headlines
fbtw
46 percent of Pinoy families feel poor &ndash; SWS

46 percent of Pinoy families feel poor – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Almost one in every two Filipino families rated themselves poor in the first quarter of the year, a survey conducted by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with