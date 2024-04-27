^

Dongallo powers Lady Warriors past Maroons for winning exit

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 27, 2024 | 3:38pm
UE's Casiey Dongallo (9)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Casiey Dongallo erupted for 28 points as she towed the University of the East Lady Red Warriors to a triumphant end in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament over the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-22, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Dongallo capped her strong rookie season with 25 attacks, two blocks and an ace to snap UE's five-game losing streak.

After a hard-fought third set that gave them the 2-1 set advantage, the Lady Red Warriors jumped to a big lead in the fourth set, 17-10.

They maintained the lead thanks to timely points by Dongallo.

However, UP brought the fight and cut the lead to two, 19-21, with an attack error by Dongallo.

Kayce Balingit then powered through an attack that went through the block of Nica Celis, 22-19.

However, back-to-back points by Irah Jaboneta and Jewel Encarnacion inched UP to just one, 21-22.

Balingit and Encarnacion traded points, but Dongallo took over with consecutive points to secure the victory.

Riza Nogales finished with 17 markers for UE.

Stephanie Bustrillo and Jaboneta had 15 markers apiece for the Fighting Maroons.

The Lady Red Warriors ended their campaign with a 3-11 win-loss record, their best finish in a season since 2019.

UP closed out their season with a 1-13 slate.

The Diliman-based university's men's squad, on the other hand, dug deep and took home the victory over the UE Red Warriors, 25-19, 18-25, 14-25, 25-20, 15-9 Saturday morning.

Louis Gamban and Angelo Lagando had 20 and 15 points, respectively for the Fighting Maroons.

With the two teams trading points early on in the fifth set, UP broke the game wide open with a 9-2 run to go up 11-4.

This was a lead that they did let go, as a kill by Daniel Nicolas clinched the victory.

UP finished their men's volleyball season with a 2-12 record, good for seventh place, while UE sank to the bottom of the barrel with a 1-13 card.

