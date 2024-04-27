Different types of mentors

The renowned English scientist Sir Isaac Newton famously remarked, “If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” Newton expressed gratitude for the intellectual foundation laid by those who preceded him. He acknowledged that his discoveries were built upon the contributions and insights of those before him.

You and I are products of someone’s ideas, teachings, or mentoring.

A 2024 study from mentorcliQ found that 98 percent of Fortune 500 companies have mentoring programs, and the median profits for those with mentoring programs are more than twice as high as those without. In a 2020 survey by Vistage, 86 percent of CEOs credit mentors as a critical part of their career accomplishments.

“Having a mentor can be beneficial, but it’s important to recognize that mentorship isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Each individual has unique needs, and no single mentor can fulfill all those needs.”

What we have to consider is to have “mentors.”

Mentorship is not one-size-fits-all.

Think of your mentors as diverse resources meant to help you develop a holistic view of your career and improve your quality of life. Each plays a specific role in guiding your life’s direction. Finding the right people will depend on your career and life stage.

Here are the seven types:

1.The company insider

The company insider is the person who knows “where all of the bodies are buried,” says book author, trainer, and business consultant Janice Omadeke. They’re inside the same organization and can help you acclimate to the company culture, internal politics, and promotion and layoff processes. This person enables you to build your internal network of advocates and understand your place inside the company. While they typically have been there long enough to understand the ins and outs, they do not need to be at the executive level.

2. The skill master

If you want to improve your professional skills, A skill-master mentor has profound knowledge in an area and can be internal or external to your company.

3. The wealth mentor

This mentor can examine your financial plan and help you achieve your goals. They have the knowledge to advise you on investments, properties, and insurance coverage to help you build a game plan to reach your financial goals through multiple channels.”

4. The industry mentor

This mentor, preferably someone from outside your current organization, can offer a diverse perspective beyond the confines of your employer’s environment. They can assist you in navigating the broader landscape of your industry, gaining insight into future roles and the necessary steps to transition into them.

5. The network mentor

The network mentor serves as your social connector. Usually external to your company, this mentor aids in expanding your diverse network of contacts. They impart skills on fostering relationships that resonate with your authentic self, alleviating the pressure to conform. Additionally, they empower you to become a bridge-builder within your professional sphere.

People may even call them “social butterflies.” I would liken them to many of LinkedIn’s Top 100 Community members who are good at networking and building communities. This is why I have invited many of this year’s LinkedIn’s Top 100 Filipinos to take part in my first public leadership seminar, which will be staged soon, to have participants network and learn from their expertise.

6. The significant ally

The influential ally is a mentor who supports you through social capital or tenure within your role or industry. This mentor typically provides you with a warm introduction should you be meeting an investor, which is valuable because it helps you proceed with those conversations. This mentor is highly respected, and their recommendations are valued. They also improve your understanding so that you communicate with other influential allies at a peer level.

7. The peer mentor

A peer mentor typically holds a position one to two steps ahead of you. They are crucial in clarifying your short-term objectives for advancing your next career. “Their insights are precious as they possess a deep understanding of current technologies and recent workplace experiences,” explains Janice Omadeke. Workplace dynamics, trends, and interactions evolve every three to five years. A peer mentor offers invaluable guidance because they have undergone similar experiences just a year or two prior.

More important than having many mentors is the quality of your learning and teachability. Having too many at any given time would not be beneficial. Giants have mentored me, and I am currently mentoring others, for this is our lot in life. Benjamin Disraeli said: “The greatest good you can do for another is not just to share your riches but to reveal to them their own.” And that is what mentoring is all about.

