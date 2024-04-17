^

Exam Results

Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
April 17, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,819 out of 2,538 passed the Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in N. C. R., Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales and Tuguegarao this April 2024.

Roll of successful examinees in the Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination held on April 13, 2024 released on April 17, 2024

