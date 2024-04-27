PISTON announces transport strike from April 29 to May 1

A jeepeney driver raises a clinched fist during a rally to coincide with their transport strike in Caloocan City, suburban Manila on March 6, 2023. Operators of traditional public jeepneys are holding a weeklong strike in various cities across the Philippines from March 6 to 12, 2023 to protest against the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

MANILA, Philippines — Jeepney drivers are preparing for a three-day nationwide strike set for the following week to protest against the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) and the approaching April 30 deadline for the consolidation of jeepney franchises.

Progressive Transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) will lead the transport strike, scheduled to start on April 29 and end on May 1, Labor Day.

"Ito ay kinakailangan nating gawin upang ipaglaban natin ang ating mga kabuhayan sa sektor ng transportasyon," PISTON deputy secretary general Ruben Baylon said media forum in Quezon City on Saturday.

(We must take action to safeguard our livelihoods in the transportation sector.)

Baylon said that drivers and operators will continue their routes even after the April 30 consolidation deadline passes.

"Ang a-uno [ng Mayo], sabi nila, huhulihin na raw ang mga jeep. Karapatan ng mamamayang Pilipino na maglingkod sa sambayanan. Kung kaya, kahit na matapos ang deadline, hindi titigil sa pamamasada ang mga drayber at operator," Baylon added.

(Starting May 1, jeepneys that fail to consolidate will be apprehended. Filipinos have the right to serve their communities. Even after the deadline, drivers and operators will continue their routes.)

Metro Manila is slated to be a focal point for the protest, with key areas including Alabang, Baclaran, Sucat, Taft Avenue, Agoncillo, Monumento, Novaliches, Litex, Anonas, Katipunan, and Philcoa.

While preparations are underway, discussions between PISTON and transport group MANIBELA are ongoing to coordinate their efforts for the strike.

PISTON previously explained their stance, advocating for the complete junking of the franchise consolidation requirement and the PUVMP. It has been battling the controversail policy since 2017.

Transport groups are also requesting to return the five-year franchises of operators.

The PUVMP, according to several progressive groups, is tantamount to a government-led jeepney phaseout.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that there would no longer be any more extension in connection to the francise consolidation under the PUVMP.

Units left unconsolidated into cooperatives and corporations starting May would be considered colorum and would be prohibitted from plying their routes. — with a report from James Relativo