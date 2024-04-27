^

Nation

Pregnant woman, cohort busted in Maguindanao del Norte anti-shabu sting

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 27, 2024 | 5:17pm
Pregnant woman, cohort busted in Maguindanao del Norte anti-shabu sting
Shabu peddlers Fatima Bagundang Esmail and Hamid Dalama Guimba are now locked in a police detention facility in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A police team seized P340,000 worth of shabu from two peddlers, one of them a 32-year-old pregnant woman, entrapped in nearby Barangay Capiton in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Thursday.

Local officials and barangay leaders told reporters on Saturday that Fatima Bagundang Esmail, who is now detained, had used her pregnancy as a cover for her peddling of shabu in Datu Odin Sinsuat and in barangays in this city.

Esmail and her accomplice, Hamid Dalama Guimba, 23, yielded peacefully when they sensed that they have sold P340,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed personnel of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station, led by Lt. Col. Sahibon Mamantal, in a tradeoff on Thursday along a highway in Barangay Capiton.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said on Saturday that Mamantal and his subordinates laid the sting that led to the arrest of Esmail and Guimba after receiving information from tipsters aware of their illegal activities. 

Tanggawohn said Esmail had used her being pregnant to easily get through police checkpoints along routes leading to barangays where she and Guimba delivered shabu to contacts using a motorcycle. 

vuukle comment

DRUG TRAFFICKING

SHABU
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMDA fines 105 in road clearing operation

MMDA fines 105 in road clearing operation

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
One hundred five people were fined at least P1,000 each for leaving obstructions such as tables, chairs and vehicles as well...
Nation
fbtw
Baguio City withdraws parking building plan

Baguio City withdraws parking building plan

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Listening to public uproar, the Baguio City government said that it will forgo plans to put up a parking building...
Nation
fbtw
Businessman slain in Quezon City

Businessman slain in Quezon City

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A businessman was shot dead by a lone assailant in Quezon City on Thursday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
MMDA blames &lsquo;erratic weather&rsquo; for &lsquo;underutilized&rsquo; EDSA bike lane
play

MMDA blames ‘erratic weather’ for ‘underutilized’ EDSA bike lane

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority yesterday cited erratic weather conditions in Metro Manila in explaining the...
Nation
fbtw
P4.5 million kush abandoned at NAIA

P4.5 million kush abandoned at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 18 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group confiscated yesterday five parcels, containing...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Abby aids &lsquo;embo&rsquo; students in robotics tilt

Abby aids ‘embo’ students in robotics tilt

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
Makati Mayor Abby Binay has given financial assistance to the robotics team of West Rembo Elementary School, which will compete...
Nation
fbtw
Grids still on alert amid demand surge

Grids still on alert amid demand surge

By Patrick Miguel | 18 hours ago
Power grids across the country remained on alert yesterday, according to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines.
Nation
fbtw
Central Visayas kasambahay to get pay hike

Central Visayas kasambahay to get pay hike

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Domestic helpers in Central Visayas will be getting a salary increase.
Nation
fbtw
Owners of SUVs linked to Batangas shabu haul identified

Owners of SUVs linked to Batangas shabu haul identified

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Police have identified the owners of the two sport utility vehicles linked to 1.4 tons of shabu valued at P9.68 billion that...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with