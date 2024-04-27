^

Headlines

SC voids search warrants on Nasino, companions

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 27, 2024 | 4:25pm
SC voids search warrants on Nasino, companions
Activists Alma Moran and Reina Mae Nasino raise clenched fists on Dec. 22, 2022 following their release on bail.
Courtesy of Manila Today

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the voiding of the search warrant against activist Reina Mae Nasino and her companions.

In a resolution dated Aug. 9, 2023, the Supreme Court's third division upheld the Court of Appeals' decision to invalidate the search warrants issued for the activists. This decision denies the petition filed by the Office of the Solicitor General, which sought to challenge the appellate court's 2022 ruling that nullified the search warrant.

The search warrants have been used to arrest Nasino, Ram Carlo Bautista and Alma Moran in 2019.

In denying the OSG’s petition, the SC said that search warrant must specifically describe the place to be searched and items to be seized.

“The purpose of this specificity is to ensure that law enforcement officers have no discretion as to where they search and what they seize. Only those places named in the warrant should be searched, and those things listed should be seized,” the SC’s resolution read.

The warrants used against Nasino and her companions were intended for Barangay 183 in Tondo, Manila, but they were executed in Barangay 178, according to the high court.

Affirming with the ruling of the CA, the SC said that the search warrants lacked specificity as it is only addressed to Bautista. The high court pointed out that the officers also subjected Nasino and Moran in the search.

“These facts alone invite abuse of discretion on the part of the law enforcers and thereby circumventing the purpose of the specificity requirement of a search warrant,” the SC said. 

“Hence, it is clear from the foregoing that the latter's right against unreasonable searches and seizures was clearly violated,” it added.

Nasino and her companions were apprehended during a search at the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan office on Nov. 5, 2019.

During the search, the authorities claimed that they discovered firearms and explosives in the office. However, the activists said that the police planted the evidence. 

In 2022, Nasino and her companions were freed from custody following the approval of their bail petition by Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 47 where they posted bail totaling P282,000 for their temporary release.

The RTC acquitted Nasino and her two companions in July 2023.

It could be recalled that Nasino gave birth in jail in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her son, baby River, died while she was in jail and was only allowed by the court to visit her son’s wake for six hours. 

vuukle comment

COURT OF APPEALS

OFFICE OF THE SOLICITOR GENERAL

REINA MAE NASINO

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
President Marcos OKs DepEd&rsquo;s basic education plan, other measures

President Marcos OKs DepEd’s basic education plan, other measures

By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board, chaired by President Marcos, approved on Thursday three priority...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No law violated in cops coordinating with ICC&rsquo;

‘No law violated in cops coordinating with ICC’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
No law was violated when police officers communicated with representatives of the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigating...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP revokes Quiboloy&rsquo;s firearms licenses

PNP revokes Quiboloy’s firearms licenses

By Emmanuel Tupas | 6 hours ago
Fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy must surrender his guns, after the Philippine National Police (PNP) yesterday revoked his...
Headlines
fbtw
Hottest day (again) in Metro at 38.2 Celsius

Hottest day (again) in Metro at 38.2 Celsius

By Romina Cabrera | 8 hours ago
Temperatures reached a scorching 38.2 degrees Celsius in Metro Manila on Thursday, again marking the hottest day so far this...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Foreign actor&rsquo; seen behind President Marcos audio deepfake

‘Foreign actor’ seen behind President Marcos audio deepfake

By Helen Flores | 6 hours ago
A “foreign actor” is likely behind the audio deepfake of President Marcos where he supposedly ordered the Armed...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dangerous heat index predicted in 44 areas on April 27

Dangerous heat index predicted in 44 areas on April 27

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 5 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA warned that the heat index in 44 areas across the country is expected to soar to dangerous levels...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM to review status of 830,000 government contractuals

DBM to review status of 830,000 government contractuals

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 5 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has committed to conduct a study on the current state of the 830,000 contract...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil price rollback seen next week

Oil price rollback seen next week

By Patrick Miguel | 6 hours ago
Pump prices for fuel products may decrease next week, the Department of Energy Oil Industry Management Bureau assistant director...
Headlines
fbtw
Pope Francis trusted by 71% of Filipinos &mdash; survey

Pope Francis trusted by 71% of Filipinos — survey

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
According to think-tank Oculum Research Analytics, Pope Francis enjoys a high level of trust dye to his "global reputation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with