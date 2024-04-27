PNP revokes Quiboloy’s firearms licenses

MANILA, Philippines — Fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy must surrender his guns, after the Philippine National Police (PNP) yesterday revoked his license to own and possess firearms and his firearms registration.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil approved the resolution of the Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) following a review of the police Legal Service.

He also approved the revocation of the firearms license of suspect Ingrid Canada, one of the co-accused associates

of Quiboloy in a child abuse case in Davao City.

Col. Jean Fajardo, the PNP’s chief publicist, said Quiboloy and Canada, or their next of kin, nearest relatives and legal representatives must surrender their firearms to the police within six months.

“Any person who has prior knowledge of the existence of these firearms has six months to turn over and deliver the same to the nearest police station or FEO,” Fajardo said in a news briefing.

Quiboloy, leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, has 19 firearms under his name while one gun is registered in Canada’s name.

Fajardo warned that people who are in possession of the firearms could face criminal complaints under Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition.

The FEO has cited a provision within RA 10591 which stated that gun owners who are facing charges with corresponding penalties of two years imprisonment may lose their firearms licenses.

Quiboloy and Canada are facing cases of qualified human trafficking and child abuse, the former of which carries a penalty of reclusion perpetua or 40 years imprisonment.

“The penalty and warrants issued here are the FEO’s basis to revoke the privilege (of gun ownership) from pastor Apollo Quiboloy and Ms. Canada,” Fajardo said.

While Quiboloy and Canada can file a motion for reconsideration, Fajardo said the PNP’s decision revoking their firearms licenses remains in effect. — Marc Jayson Cayabyab