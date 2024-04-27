^

Sports

Tolentino hits game-winner as Batang Pier escape Bossing

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 27, 2024 | 6:13pm
Tolentino hits game-winner as Batang Pier escape Bossing
NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino (10) saved the day for the Batang Pier.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Arvin Tolentino came to the rescue for NorthPort, sinking a game-winner to arrest the Batang Pier’s five-game losing streak at the expense of the Blackwater Bossing, 115-113, in the PBA Philippine Cup Saturday at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Tolentino flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 27 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Batang Pier, who blew a 19-point advantage as the game went down the wire.

The game was tied at 113 with mere seconds remaining thanks to the sweet-shooting forward’s heroics.

Tolentino then faced up and challenged the defense of on-fire Christian David. He dribbled right, pulled up and attempted a drifting jumper that found the bottom of the net to grab a 115-113 lead with 7.6 seconds remaining.

In the next possession, Rey Nambatac dialed in a deep triple to try to win the game, but it hit the glass and rattled out, securing the NorthPort victory.

The Batang Pier led by as much as 19 points, 84-65, in the third quarter with a floater by Will Navarro.

David and Troy Rosario towed Blackwater back and helped the Bossing grab the lead, 103-102, with 4:38 left.

They even took a six-point lead with 1:44 to go, 113-107, with an and-one play by Rosario.

Since then, the ever-reliable Tolentino took over and unleashed six straight points to tie the game up at 113, setting up the game-winner.

Joshua Munzon, Damie Cuntapay and Zav Lucero chipped in 16, 15 and 14 points, respectively for NorthPort.

Rosario led all scorers with a season-high 33 points, nine rebounds and six assists. David added 26 markers and 15 boards, his best numbers in his young career.

The Batang Pier rose to 5-6 in the season, strengthening their bid for the quarterfinals.

Blackwater, on the other hand, dropped to their sixth straight loss and slipped to 3-6.

The win also booted the Phoenix Fuel Masters out of playoff contention.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

BLACKWATER BOSSING

NORTHPORT BATANG PIER

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bolts thwart Fuel Masters for pivotal win

Bolts thwart Fuel Masters for pivotal win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts pushed Phoenix to the brink of the elimination with a crucial 82-76 PBA Philippine Cup win Friday at the...
Sports
fbtw
Buzzer-beater lifts Pasay over Batangas

Buzzer-beater lifts Pasay over Batangas

18 hours ago
Laurenz Victoria hit a dagger jumper at the buzzer to power Pasay past Batangas, 65-64, last Thursday in the MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Meralco restores power, ends slump

Meralco restores power, ends slump

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Meralco restored power to its drive to the quarterfinals of the PBA Philippine Cup with a clutch 82-76 victory over Phoenix...
Sports
fbtw
Valientes rally to beat East Sea Pirates in The Asian Tournament

Valientes rally to beat East Sea Pirates in The Asian Tournament

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Zamboanga Valientes stormed back from eight points down in the fourth quarter and held on to secure a 96-90 win over the...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers, Golden Tigresses collide for last twice-to-beat semis slot

Lady Spikers, Golden Tigresses collide for last twice-to-beat semis slot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Titleholder La Salle and dark horse University of Santo Tomas dispute the last twice-to-beat bonus in the Final Four when...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open

Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open

7 hours ago
Defending Madrid Open champions Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka both triumphed in their opening clashes in the Spanish...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan slips with 73, falls behind by 10

Pagdanganan slips with 73, falls behind by 10

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan encountered challenges in a switch in tee-time, resulting in a two-over 73 and a drop to tied 14th halfway...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen downplay 8-0 record

Beermen downplay 8-0 record

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Despite a perfect start thus far in the PBA Philippine Cup, CJ Perez and the San Miguel Beermen are far from satisfied.
Sports
fbtw
Haliburton hits winner as Pacers hold off Bucks, T'Wolves push Suns to brink

Haliburton hits winner as Pacers hold off Bucks, T'Wolves push Suns to brink

8 hours ago
Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning basket lifted the Indiana Pacers to a 121-118 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with