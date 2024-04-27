Tolentino hits game-winner as Batang Pier escape Bossing

NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino (10) saved the day for the Batang Pier.

MANILA, Philippines -- Arvin Tolentino came to the rescue for NorthPort, sinking a game-winner to arrest the Batang Pier’s five-game losing streak at the expense of the Blackwater Bossing, 115-113, in the PBA Philippine Cup Saturday at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Tolentino flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 27 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Batang Pier, who blew a 19-point advantage as the game went down the wire.

The game was tied at 113 with mere seconds remaining thanks to the sweet-shooting forward’s heroics.

Tolentino then faced up and challenged the defense of on-fire Christian David. He dribbled right, pulled up and attempted a drifting jumper that found the bottom of the net to grab a 115-113 lead with 7.6 seconds remaining.

In the next possession, Rey Nambatac dialed in a deep triple to try to win the game, but it hit the glass and rattled out, securing the NorthPort victory.

The Batang Pier led by as much as 19 points, 84-65, in the third quarter with a floater by Will Navarro.

David and Troy Rosario towed Blackwater back and helped the Bossing grab the lead, 103-102, with 4:38 left.

They even took a six-point lead with 1:44 to go, 113-107, with an and-one play by Rosario.

Since then, the ever-reliable Tolentino took over and unleashed six straight points to tie the game up at 113, setting up the game-winner.

Joshua Munzon, Damie Cuntapay and Zav Lucero chipped in 16, 15 and 14 points, respectively for NorthPort.

Rosario led all scorers with a season-high 33 points, nine rebounds and six assists. David added 26 markers and 15 boards, his best numbers in his young career.

The Batang Pier rose to 5-6 in the season, strengthening their bid for the quarterfinals.

Blackwater, on the other hand, dropped to their sixth straight loss and slipped to 3-6.

The win also booted the Phoenix Fuel Masters out of playoff contention.