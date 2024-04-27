^

Sports

Pagdanganan slips with 73, falls behind by 10

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 27, 2024 | 11:49am
Pagdanganan slips with 73, falls behind by 10
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro at Wilshire Country Club on April 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Meg Oliphant / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan encountered challenges in a switch in tee-time, resulting in a two-over 73 and a drop to tied 14th halfway through the JM Eagle LA Championship still controlled by Australian Grace Kim in Los Angeles, California Friday (Saturday Manila time).

After an impressive five-birdie, one-bogey round in an early start at the Wilshire Country Club course Thursday, Pagdanganan faced tougher conditions with a late tee time, hitting just two birdies and struggling with four bogeys. Her 36-37 card dropped her from joint eighth to a share of 14th at 140.

Trailing Kim by three strokes after 18 holes, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker fell further behind by 10 as Kim hiked her overnight one-shot lead to four with an eagle-spiked 66 for a 130, giving her a comfortable lead over Swede Maja Stark, who pooled a 134 after a 69.

Despite a notable 12-of-14 performance off the tee, Pagdanganan grappled with her irons and wedges, missing eight greens marred by two bogeys from the bunkers. She, however, salvaged a decent 29-putt performance.

Although she safely made it to the weekend play of the $3.75-million championship, Pagdanganan faces an uphill battle to contend for the title on Sunday with several other top players also preparing for a strong push on moving day Saturday.

Germany’s Esther Henseleit shot a second straight 68 to tie for third at 136 with Australian Hannah Green, who carded a 69, while Denmark’s Emily Pedersen rallied with a 67 to join American Auston Kim, who turned in a 71, at fifth with 137.

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Meralco restores power, ends slump

Meralco restores power, ends slump

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Meralco restored power to its drive to the quarterfinals of the PBA Philippine Cup with a clutch 82-76 victory over Phoenix...
Sports
fbtw
Surging Petro Gazz seeks top spot

Surging Petro Gazz seeks top spot

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Are the Petro Gazz Angels ripe for a breakthrough PVL All-Filipino Conference title?
Sports
fbtw
Eala misses rare chance to face Swiatek

Eala misses rare chance to face Swiatek

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Alex Eala missed out on a potential dream duel against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek after falling short against Sorana Cirstea...
Sports
fbtw
DLSU, UST dispute Final Four bonus

DLSU, UST dispute Final Four bonus

12 hours ago
Titleholder La Salle and dark horse Santo Tomas dispute the last twice-to-beat bonus in the Final Four when they collide in...
Sports
fbtw
San Jose netfest on

San Jose netfest on

12 hours ago
Ariel Cabaral and Chloe Mercado will lead the pack seeking honors in the San Jose Salt National Juniors Tennis Championships,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lakers season on the brink

Lakers season on the brink

12 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets rallied to push LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to the brink of elimination from the NBA playoffs...
Sports
fbtw
Buzzer-beater lifts Pasay over Batangas

Buzzer-beater lifts Pasay over Batangas

12 hours ago
Laurenz Victoria hit a dagger jumper at the buzzer to power Pasay past Batangas, 65-64, last Thursday in the MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Cardinals score crucial win

Lady Cardinals score crucial win

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Mapua leaned on its young guns as it turned back Letran, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 27-25, yesterday to bolster its Final Four bid...
Sports
fbtw

10,000 runners show up for Earth Day race

12 hours ago
Over 10,000 runners heeded the call to be more responsible about the environment by participating in the Galaxy Watch Earth Day Run 2024 last Sunday at SM Mall of Asia Complex.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with