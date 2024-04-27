Pagdanganan slips with 73, falls behind by 10

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro at Wilshire Country Club on April 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan encountered challenges in a switch in tee-time, resulting in a two-over 73 and a drop to tied 14th halfway through the JM Eagle LA Championship still controlled by Australian Grace Kim in Los Angeles, California Friday (Saturday Manila time).

After an impressive five-birdie, one-bogey round in an early start at the Wilshire Country Club course Thursday, Pagdanganan faced tougher conditions with a late tee time, hitting just two birdies and struggling with four bogeys. Her 36-37 card dropped her from joint eighth to a share of 14th at 140.

Trailing Kim by three strokes after 18 holes, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker fell further behind by 10 as Kim hiked her overnight one-shot lead to four with an eagle-spiked 66 for a 130, giving her a comfortable lead over Swede Maja Stark, who pooled a 134 after a 69.

Despite a notable 12-of-14 performance off the tee, Pagdanganan grappled with her irons and wedges, missing eight greens marred by two bogeys from the bunkers. She, however, salvaged a decent 29-putt performance.

Although she safely made it to the weekend play of the $3.75-million championship, Pagdanganan faces an uphill battle to contend for the title on Sunday with several other top players also preparing for a strong push on moving day Saturday.

Germany’s Esther Henseleit shot a second straight 68 to tie for third at 136 with Australian Hannah Green, who carded a 69, while Denmark’s Emily Pedersen rallied with a 67 to join American Auston Kim, who turned in a 71, at fifth with 137.