Pagdanganan slips with 73, falls behind by 10
MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan encountered challenges in a switch in tee-time, resulting in a two-over 73 and a drop to tied 14th halfway through the JM Eagle LA Championship still controlled by Australian Grace Kim in Los Angeles, California Friday (Saturday Manila time).
After an impressive five-birdie, one-bogey round in an early start at the Wilshire Country Club course Thursday, Pagdanganan faced tougher conditions with a late tee time, hitting just two birdies and struggling with four bogeys. Her 36-37 card dropped her from joint eighth to a share of 14th at 140.
Trailing Kim by three strokes after 18 holes, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker fell further behind by 10 as Kim hiked her overnight one-shot lead to four with an eagle-spiked 66 for a 130, giving her a comfortable lead over Swede Maja Stark, who pooled a 134 after a 69.
Despite a notable 12-of-14 performance off the tee, Pagdanganan grappled with her irons and wedges, missing eight greens marred by two bogeys from the bunkers. She, however, salvaged a decent 29-putt performance.
Although she safely made it to the weekend play of the $3.75-million championship, Pagdanganan faces an uphill battle to contend for the title on Sunday with several other top players also preparing for a strong push on moving day Saturday.
Germany’s Esther Henseleit shot a second straight 68 to tie for third at 136 with Australian Hannah Green, who carded a 69, while Denmark’s Emily Pedersen rallied with a 67 to join American Auston Kim, who turned in a 71, at fifth with 137.
