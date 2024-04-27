Pawikan installation encourages La Union beachgoers to throw trash responsibly

La Union artist John Parmisano stands in front of his work, the Athena Pawi-Can art installation and waste bin made from bamboo.

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan in La Union is among the most favorite weekend destinations for many who love the surf-and-beach vibe, but it can also bear the brunt of one of modern man's shortcomings, improper waste disposal.

Visitors to the surf town, however, will find that there is an eye-catching geometric art installation made of bamboo placed in front of Urbiz Garden in Urbiztondo, San Juan Beach, that will encourage them to throw their trash responsibly.

La Union artist John Parmisano said he worked on the art installation for three weeks in time for its launch on Earth Day last April 22.

The pawikan (turtle) installation, Athena Pawi-Can, is part of the sustainable waste management project by remote-first and executive assistant company Athena. This was launched in partnership with the San Juan Resort and Hotel Association Inc. (SJRRHASS), Dragon 8 Junkshop and the local government unit of San Juan, La Union.

Parmisano saw the appeal of the pawikan waste bins, saying that aesthetically, it would attract beachgoers, and when they realize that the installation is actually a waste bin, they will see its dual purpose and will be encouraged to properly dispose of their trash.

"At saka 'yung hugis pawikan, it reminds one that there are pawikans here. Let's help them. Let's protect them," the artist said to Philstar.com.

Athena will be funding the installation of several smaller versions of the pawikan waste bins in strategic locations in San Juan, with the help of the San Juan Resort and Hotel Association Inc. The association has 90 member establishments, with 72 of them accredited by the Department of Tourism, said its member Tina Antonio to Philstar.com.

Urbiz Garden will maintain the Pawi-Can installation for five months and will turn it over to Project Curma.

CURMA or Coastal Underwater Resource Management Actions is a marine turtle conservation initiative established in 2010. To date, it has released over 35,000 hatchlings since 2009. Apart from marine turtle conservation, the iniative also does beach clean-ups, community development and beach patrolling.

"For Athena, the theme for this year's Earth Day is 'Planet vs. Plastic.' It's always a dream for us to do something big for the environment. We plan to do a lot of sustainability projects. This is just the first. With the plastic that we're going to get, there are lots of initiatives that we can get out of that.

"Ang dream and hope namin is manganak nang manganak 'yung ideas namin. This will just be the beginning of something big, not just for us, but also for our employees and for the people within our space and even beyond," said Athena Chief Marketing Officer Victoria Alcachupas.

Apart from the unveiling of the Pawi-Can art installation, the event also featured a coral reef planting workshop faciliated by and in partnership with EcoSurf.

