^

Sports

Riot Games eyes bigger League of Legends tournament with Liga Republika

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 27, 2024 | 12:58pm
Riot Games eyes bigger League of Legends tournament with Liga Republika

MANILA, Philippines – Riot Games Philippines is set to host its biggest Philippine League of Legends tournament yet with the upcoming Liga Republika, which will start next month.

Coming from the success of last year's Empyrean Cup, Liga Repubika welcomes 384 teams all over the Philippines and will also have an in-person grand finals, similar to the Empyrean Cup's grand finals at last year's ESGS.

“Liga Republika reinforces our commitment to the Philippine esports and gaming community. Fueled by the success of last year’s Empyrean Cup in reigniting the League of Legends community in the country, rebranding the league to Liga Republika reinforces and sustains the momentum we gained, and elevate the esports scene in the Philippines through a healthier and more competitive league," said Joel Guzman, country manager of Riot Games Philippines.

“We are committed to create a league that fosters a sense of pride, identity, and belonging for our players. And by evolving last year’s Empyrean Cup to Liga Republika, our hope is to give our players a league that they can proudly call tatak Pinoy,” added Kimi Salazar, Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) brand manager of Riot Games Philippines.

Liga Republika will have a Kickoff Invitational with the top eight teams from last year's Empyrean Cup battling it out for four slots to Liga Republika's Group Stages. The remaining 12 slots are up for grabs in the Open Qualifiers where 384 teams are expected to compete.

Come August, the Liga Republika's Group Stages will see the country's best League of Legends players hoping to move on to the Playoffs taking place in September, with Liga Republika's grand finale seeing two teams fighting it out for the title of Philippine League of Legends champion and the lion's share of the million peso prize pool.

Liga Republika's Kick Off Tournament will begin next month with all matches streamed via the League of Legends’ official social media accounts.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Meralco restores power, ends slump

Meralco restores power, ends slump

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Meralco restored power to its drive to the quarterfinals of the PBA Philippine Cup with a clutch 82-76 victory over Phoenix...
Sports
fbtw
Surging Petro Gazz seeks top spot

Surging Petro Gazz seeks top spot

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Are the Petro Gazz Angels ripe for a breakthrough PVL All-Filipino Conference title?
Sports
fbtw
Buzzer-beater lifts Pasay over Batangas

Buzzer-beater lifts Pasay over Batangas

14 hours ago
Laurenz Victoria hit a dagger jumper at the buzzer to power Pasay past Batangas, 65-64, last Thursday in the MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Eala misses rare chance to face Swiatek

Eala misses rare chance to face Swiatek

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Alex Eala missed out on a potential dream duel against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek after falling short against Sorana Cirstea...
Sports
fbtw
DLSU, UST dispute Final Four bonus

DLSU, UST dispute Final Four bonus

14 hours ago
Titleholder La Salle and dark horse Santo Tomas dispute the last twice-to-beat bonus in the Final Four when they collide in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Beermen downplay 8-0 record

Beermen downplay 8-0 record

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Despite a perfect start thus far in the PBA Philippine Cup, CJ Perez and the San Miguel Beermen are far from satisfied.
Sports
fbtw
Haliburton hits game-winner as Pacers hold off Bucks in overtime

Haliburton hits game-winner as Pacers hold off Bucks in overtime

4 hours ago
Tyrese Haliburton drove for the game-winning basket as the Indiana Pacers held off a late Milwaukee charge to beat the Bucks...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers season on the brink

Lakers season on the brink

14 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets rallied to push LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to the brink of elimination from the NBA playoffs...
Sports
fbtw
San Jose netfest on

San Jose netfest on

14 hours ago
Ariel Cabaral and Chloe Mercado will lead the pack seeking honors in the San Jose Salt National Juniors Tennis Championships,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with