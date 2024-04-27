Green Spikers trounce Golden Spikers, force playoff for semis bonus vs NU

MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Green Spikers forced a playoff for the final twice-to-beat advantage of the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament after drubbing the University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers, 25-20, 25-27, 25-20, 25-18, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

La Salle and the defending champion National University Bulldogs, both holding 11-3 records, will battle it out for the coveted twice-to-beat advantage.

JM Ronquillo led the Green Spikers with 21 points, all from attacks.

Vince Maglinao and Noel Kampton provided huge support with 19 and 18 markers, respectively.

With La Salle firmly in control of the fourth set, the expressive Kampton took over and pushed the lead to five, 21-16, with a drop.

UST tried to claw back, but Kampton just kept on coming with answers.

The animated spiker then punched in back-to-back kills to move to match point, 24-18.

An attack error by the Golden Spikers ended the match and secured the La Salle victory.

With the game tied at one set apiece, the two teams traded leads in the third set.

However, a big momentum swing happened after UST star Josh Ybanez suffered cramps, with UST trailing by one, 18-19.

A 6-2 run capped by a Kampton drop gave the Green Spikers the big 2-1 lead, a crucial turn of events that set up the final set.

Eco Adajar recorded 16 excellent sets for the Taft-based squad.

Ybanez spearheaded the Espana-based team with 24 points, while Gboy de Vega added 15.

UST dropped to 8-6 in the season. They will be facing the top-seed Far Eastern University in the Final Four.