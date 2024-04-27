Dangerous heat index predicted in 44 areas on April 27

A student plays volleyball along a street in Manila on April 5, 2024. Thousands of schools in the Philippines suspended in-person classes on April 5, the education department said, as parts of the tropical country endured dangerously high temperatures.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA warned that the heat index in 44 areas across the country is expected to soar to dangerous levels on Saturday.

The heat index, or apparent temperature, considers both humidity and air temperature to show how hot it actually feels.

Based on its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA announced that several areas will be classified as "dangerous," with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 48°C.

Aborlan, Palawan - 44°C

Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas - 43°C

Aparri, Cagayan - 46°C

Bacnotan, La Union - 45°C

Baler (Radar), Aurora - 43°C

Butuan City, Agusan Del Norte - 43°C

Casiguran, Aurora - 43°C

Catarman, Northern Samar - 43°C

Catbalogan, Western Samar - 43°C

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur - 45°C

Clark Airport (DMIA), Pampanga - 43°C

CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija - 43°C

Coron, Palawan - 43°C

Cotabato City, Maguindanao - 43°C

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City - 44°C

Daet, Camarines Norte - 43°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan - 48°C

Dipolog, Zamboanga Del Norte - 43°C

Dumangas, Iloilo - 43°C

Guiuan, Eastern Samar - 45°C

Iba, Zambales - 43°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo - 43°C

ISU Echague, Isabela - 43°C

Juban, Sorsogon - 43°C

La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental - 43°C

Laoag City, llocos Norte - 44°C

Legazpi City, Albay - 43°C

Maasin, Southern Leyte - 43°C

Mambusao, Capiz - 43°C

Masbate City, Masbate - 43°C

MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte - 43°C

NAIA, Pasay City - 43°C

NVSU Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya - 43°C

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan - 43°C

Roxas City, Capiz - 44°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - 43°C

Sangley Point, Cavite - 44°C

Science Garden, Quezon City - 43°C

Sinait, llocos Sur - 45°C

Tacloban City, Leyte - 43°C

Tayabas City, Quezon - 43°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan - 45°C

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes - 44°C

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Sur - 43°C

The highest heat index is expected in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, where temperatures may reach 48°C.

Temperatures between 42°C and 51°C, classified as "dangerous," increase the risk of illnesses like heat cramps or heat exhaustion.

Prolonged sun exposure can also lead to heat stroke.

Many places across the country are classified under "extreme caution," with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

The public is advised to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and avoid certain beverages to prevent heat-related illnesses.

The state weather bureau also recommended using umbrellas, hats, caps and wearing long sleeves outside. They advised planning intense activities for cooler times of the day.