Win Metawin leads star-studded 'Scarlet Heart Thailand' adaptation

MANILA, Philippines — Will Thailand at least try to end on a hopeful note as opposed to the Korean drama's hanging bitter ending when it makes its own version of "Scarlet Heart Thailand"?

"F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers" co-stars Win Metawin and Tu Tontawan will reunite on the upcoming GMMTV series adaptation of the popular "Scarlet Heart" drama.

The channel announced that the two will star opposite other popular Thai stars in an Instagram post earlier this week. The show will also star Nanon Korapat, Tay Tawan, Perth Tanapon, Phuwin Tangsakyuen, Fourth Nattawat and Force Jiratchapong.

No details were given apart from releasing the show's short teaser.

South Korea adapted its 2016 show "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo" from the 2005 novel "Bu Bu Jing Xin" by Tong Hua. The said novel was first adapted as a Chinese drama with the same name in 2011 and it had its sequel aired in 2014.

"Scarlet Heart" tells the story of a 21st century woman who is transported to South Korea's Goryeo dynasty (Qing dynasty in the case of the Chinese drama) during a solar eclipse.

She wakes up in the body of a teenager and meets the sons or princes of the ruling dynasty. She befriends and even falls in love with two of them, and finds that palace life is not as grand as it is painted in many stories as romance, power and ambition prove to be a deadly mix.

Korea's "Scarlet Heart" stars Lee Joon-gi, Kang Ha-neul and IU, who is credited with her real name Lee Ji-eun. It also stars Nam Joo-hyuk, Jisoo and EXO's Baekhyun.

Its ending is one of the most-talked about among South Korean dramas, with many fans still clamoring for a sequel almost eight years since it last aired its finale.

