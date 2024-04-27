^

Headlines

PNP revokes Quiboloy’s gun permits

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 27, 2024 | 12:53pm
PNP revokes Quiboloyâ��s gun permits
This photo shows a picture of Apollo Quiboloy.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said that it had revoked the gun permit of fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

This has been confirmed by PNP spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo in a briefing with the members of the press on Friday.

According to Fajardo, PNP Chief Rommel Marbil has approved the recommendation to revoke Quiboloy's license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF) which has been previously recommended by the PNP's Firearms and Explosives Office.

The regulations for acquiring an LTOPF specify that applicants for a gun permit must not have any prior convictions or be currently facing charges in a pending criminal case.

The PNP also said that Quiboloy possesses 19 firearms, with one of them having an expired license since March.

It should be noted that Quiboloy has arrest warrants issued by Pasig City and Davao City courts.

The Davao City warrant of arrest is for the charges of child and sexual abuse while the charges in the Pasig Court are the non-bailable trafficking of persons charge.

RELATED: Davao court issues arrest warrant vs Quiboloy | Quiboloy ordered arrested by Pasig court

On Thursday, the Department of Justice said that it requested the Supreme Court to transfer the cases lodged before the Davao City court to another court.

RELATED: DOJ eyes transfer of Quiboloy’s Davao cases to another court

Aside from the charges lodged before the courts, Quiboloy also has a warrant of arrest from the Senate following his non-appearance to the investigation concerning the alleged abuses of his “church” the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

On March 7, Central District of California Judge Terry Hatter Jr. in the United States ordered the unsealing of arrest warrants against Quiboloy and his co-accused.

The request to unseal the warrants was made by the United States Attorney Criminal Division overseeing Quiboloy's case, which includes charges of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion, sex trafficking of children, conspiracy and cash smuggling.

The preacher is also included in the FBI’s most wanted list.

vuukle comment

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

FBI

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP

QUIBOLOY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
President Marcos OKs DepEd&rsquo;s basic education plan, other measures

President Marcos OKs DepEd’s basic education plan, other measures

By Helen Flores | 5 hours ago
The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board, chaired by President Marcos, approved on Thursday three priority...
Headlines
fbtw
Hottest day (again) in Metro at 38.2 Celsius

Hottest day (again) in Metro at 38.2 Celsius

By Romina Cabrera | 5 hours ago
Temperatures reached a scorching 38.2 degrees Celsius in Metro Manila on Thursday, again marking the hottest day so far this...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Foreign actor&rsquo; seen behind President Marcos audio deepfake

‘Foreign actor’ seen behind President Marcos audio deepfake

By Helen Flores | 3 hours ago
A “foreign actor” is likely behind the audio deepfake of President Marcos where he supposedly ordered the Armed...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil price rollback seen next week

Oil price rollback seen next week

By Patrick Miguel | 3 hours ago
Pump prices for fuel products may decrease next week, the Department of Energy Oil Industry Management Bureau assistant director...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipina youth champions education for women at United Nations

Filipina youth champions education for women at United Nations

By Büm D. Tenorio Jr. | 6 hours ago
In her bid to break barriers in education experienced by women and girls in the Philippines, Mandy Romero, 23, wrote and delivered...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P15.5 billion calamity fund ready for El Ni&ntilde;o

P15.5 billion calamity fund ready for El Niño

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 4 hours ago
Government agencies can still tap over P15 billion in disaster funds to mitigate the impacts of El Niño, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines, France start tackling VFA – envoy

14 hours ago
France and the Philippines will begin talks next month on a defense pact that would allow troops from each country to hold exercises in the other’s territory, the French ambassador said Thursday.
Headlines
fbtw

PCGG yet to update President Marcos jewelry valuation

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
The Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) has yet to update its valuation of one of the Marcos family’s jewelry collections despite the more recent appraisal figures from two world leading auction...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG: Crime rate lower under President Marcos compared to Duterte

DILG: Crime rate lower under President Marcos compared to Duterte

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded a lower crime rate during the first 21 months of the Marcos administration...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines remains out of US IPR watch list

By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
The Philippines was kept out of the US government’s list of countries with issues on intellectual property rights (IPR) enforcement for the 11th straight year.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with