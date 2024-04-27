PNP revokes Quiboloy’s gun permits

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said that it had revoked the gun permit of fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

This has been confirmed by PNP spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo in a briefing with the members of the press on Friday.

According to Fajardo, PNP Chief Rommel Marbil has approved the recommendation to revoke Quiboloy's license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF) which has been previously recommended by the PNP's Firearms and Explosives Office.

The regulations for acquiring an LTOPF specify that applicants for a gun permit must not have any prior convictions or be currently facing charges in a pending criminal case.

The PNP also said that Quiboloy possesses 19 firearms, with one of them having an expired license since March.

It should be noted that Quiboloy has arrest warrants issued by Pasig City and Davao City courts.

The Davao City warrant of arrest is for the charges of child and sexual abuse while the charges in the Pasig Court are the non-bailable trafficking of persons charge.

RELATED: Davao court issues arrest warrant vs Quiboloy | Quiboloy ordered arrested by Pasig court

On Thursday, the Department of Justice said that it requested the Supreme Court to transfer the cases lodged before the Davao City court to another court.

RELATED: DOJ eyes transfer of Quiboloy’s Davao cases to another court

Aside from the charges lodged before the courts, Quiboloy also has a warrant of arrest from the Senate following his non-appearance to the investigation concerning the alleged abuses of his “church” the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

On March 7, Central District of California Judge Terry Hatter Jr. in the United States ordered the unsealing of arrest warrants against Quiboloy and his co-accused.

The request to unseal the warrants was made by the United States Attorney Criminal Division overseeing Quiboloy's case, which includes charges of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion, sex trafficking of children, conspiracy and cash smuggling.

The preacher is also included in the FBI’s most wanted list.