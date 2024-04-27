P-pop groups BINI, G22 shine on Chinese idol show

P-pop girl group BINI appears on an episode of the Chinese surival show 'Show It All.'

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop girl groups BINI and G22 showed what live vocals and powerful dancing looks like in their recent appearance on the Chinese survival program "Show It All."

The two groups were invited to illustrate these important skills to the show's contestants called stage trainees.

The stage trainees were made to watch the two Filipino girl groups perform their hit sing-and-dance songs.

G22 sang and danced "Bang," while they impressed the trainees and EXO's Lay Zhang with their soulful rendition of their own ballad "Babalik."

BINI equally impressed the trainees and Lay when their performed their hits "I Feel Good" and "Karera."

Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi was there to lend support to the agency's prized group, BINI. Cornerstone Entertainment Vice President Jeff Vadillo also appeared in the show in support of their talent, G22.

The girl groups posted their experience appearing on the show in their respective social media accounts.

