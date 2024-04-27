^

Entertainment

P-pop groups BINI, G22 shine on Chinese idol show

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 27, 2024 | 1:09pm
P-pop groups BINI, G22 shine on Chinese idol show
P-pop girl group BINI appears on an episode of the Chinese surival show 'Show It All.'
BINI via X

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop girl groups BINI and G22 showed what live vocals and powerful dancing looks like in their recent appearance on the Chinese survival program "Show It All." 

The two groups were invited to illustrate these important skills to the show's contestants called stage trainees. 

The stage trainees were made to watch the two Filipino girl groups perform their hit sing-and-dance songs. 

G22 sang and danced "Bang," while they impressed the trainees and EXO's Lay Zhang with their soulful rendition of their own ballad "Babalik." 

BINI equally impressed the trainees and Lay when their performed their hits "I Feel Good" and "Karera." 

Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi was there to lend support to the agency's prized group, BINI. Cornerstone Entertainment Vice President Jeff Vadillo also appeared in the show in support of their talent, G22. 

The girl groups posted their experience appearing on the show in their respective social media accounts. 

RELATED: Choreographer says 'quick learners' Bini help with dance choreographies

vuukle comment

P-POP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kathryn Bernardo joins Alden Richards as new Century Tuna 'Superbod'

Kathryn Bernardo joins Alden Richards as new Century Tuna 'Superbod'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo joined Kapuso star Alden Richards as the ambassador of Century Tuna Superbods 2024.
Entertainment
fbtw
Japanese superstar Ryohei Suzuki trained in Phl for &lsquo;City Hunter&rsquo;

Japanese superstar Ryohei Suzuki trained in Phl for ‘City Hunter’

By MJ Marfori | 14 hours ago
Remember in February 2023 when we shared in this column that we flew to Tokyo for a yet to be revealed title of one of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jake Vargas and Angel Satsumi enjoy the family atmosphere in &lsquo;Pepito Manaloto&rsquo;

Jake Vargas and Angel Satsumi enjoy the family atmosphere in ‘Pepito Manaloto’

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Jake Vargas and Angel Satsumi have been playing siblings Chito and Clarissa in the situational comedy series, “Pepito...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;The Idea of You&rsquo; star Nicholas Galitzine takes cues from K-pop, '90s boybands

‘The Idea of You’ star Nicholas Galitzine takes cues from K-pop, '90s boybands

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
For Nicholas Galitzine, it was a “no-brainer” to take on the role of a boyband pop star who falls madly in love...
Entertainment
fbtw
EA, Cheska and Matt recall learning the ropes of &lsquo;Bubble Gang&rsquo; comedy

EA, Cheska and Matt recall learning the ropes of ‘Bubble Gang’ comedy

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
As any show keeps up with the times and trends, it has to offer new segments as well as add new talents to its existing ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Incubus returns to Manila with sold-out Araneta concert

Incubus returns to Manila with sold-out Araneta concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
American rock band Incubus returned to the country after six years as they rocked the night away with a sold-out concert in...
Entertainment
fbtw
FranSeth: We&rsquo;re not the next Kathniel

FranSeth: We’re not the next Kathniel

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin are reluctant about having their loveteam, also known as FranSeth, labeled as the “next...
Entertainment
fbtw
New music from a &lsquo;tortured&rsquo; Taylor Swift

New music from a ‘tortured’ Taylor Swift

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
Ariana Grande did it with her latest release Eternal Sunshine. I mean she cleared out the emotional baggage left by her divorce...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angeline Quinto drops new song at her Quiapo Church wedding

Angeline Quinto drops new song at her Quiapo Church wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto has tied the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend Nonrev Daquina earlier today in Quiapo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with