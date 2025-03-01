Recipe: 'Sosyal' na Kutsinta

MANILA, Philippines — Kutsinta is a traditional steamed rice cake made with rice flour, brown sugar and lye. Often a partner to Puto, it is usually served with freshly grated coconut.

These days, however, the freshly grated coconut is not used as much as before. Many have experimented with a new partner, such as a Yema sauce.

Celebrity chef Jackie Ang Po presents her Kutsinta this way when she recently made a batch in a demo she conducted for Arla. It turned out to be a stylized ‘sosyal’ Kutsinta, made with muscovado sugar and molasses to go with all-purpose flour, lye and water, and served with salted caramel sauce.

Kutsinta with Salted Caramel Sauce

Ingredients:

For the Kutsinta:

1 cup (125 grams) All-purpose flour

1 cup (170 grams) muscovado sugar

2 cups (480 ml.) water

1 tsp. (8 grams) Lihiya

2 tbsps. (30 grams) molasses

For the salted caramel sauce:

1 cup (200 grams) sugar

1/3 cup (80 ml.) water

1/2 cup (120 grams all-purpose cream

1/4 cup (55 grams) Arla Butter

Salt flakes

Freshly grated coconut

Procedure:

1. Mix all ingredients for the Kutsinta in a blender.

2. Pour into desired molds and steam until transparent for about 20 minutes.

3. To prepare the salted caramel sauce, melt sugar and water in a pan until caramelized. Add cream then the Arla Butter and salt flakes. Let cool.

4. Arrange Kutsinta pieces on a platter. Serve with salted caramel sauce on the side. Also serve freshly grated coconut on the side.

*Makes 18 pieces of 45-gram Kutsintas.

RELATED: Recipe: Homemade Puto Bumbong