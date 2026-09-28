Crispy Air-fried Chicken Cutlets: No-fuss recipe for busy working girl

MANILA, Philippines – These days when most women work to augment the family’s income and/or build their own career, modern gadgets designed to make household chores easier for them to accomplish come handy.

In the kitchen, for example, the air fryer is probably one of the best inventions of recent years. Not only does it allow working women to cook and do something else at the same time, they also turn out healthy, oil-free fried food for the family to enjoy.

It works like magic for Lesley Tan Rice, a passionate storyteller whose career spans luxury hospitality and lifestyle. An independent marketing consultant now, she finds joy in creating thoughtful, integrated campaigns and shaping stories that connect across every touchpoint.

When she is not turning ideas into action, she can often be found exploring Singapore’s green spaces with her three dachshunds or experimenting with new recipes in the comfort of her kitchen.

One of her trusted kitchen gadgets happens to be her air fryer, which she uses to cook crispy fried meats and savory roasts. This Crispy Air-fried Chicken Cutlets recipe of hers turns out a delicious dish for lunch or dinner every time she prepares it. It is her go-to dish for all time.

Crispy Air-fried Chicken Cutlets

Ingredients:

For the chicken:

500 grams (1 pack of 10-12 pcs.) chicken cutlets

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 tsps. garlic powder

2 tsps. paprika

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

Cooking oil spray (avocado, olive, or vegetable oil)

For flour coating:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. paprika (smoked or sweet)

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

For egg wash:

2 large eggs

1 tbsp. water or milk

For panko coating:

1 cup Panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)

1/2 tsp. salt

Procedure:

1. Set up three shallow bowls side-by-side in order: Flour, Egg Wash, and Panko. Mix the flour, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper in Bowl 1. Whisk the eggs and water together in Bowl 2. Stir the panko and salt together in Bowl 3.

2. Bread the chicken. Roll a drumstick in the seasoned flour. Shake off the excess.

3. Submerge the floured drumstick into the beaten egg. Make sure it is fully coated.

4. Press the drumstick firmly into the panko breadcrumbs. Ensure the crumbs stick to all sides and crevices of the chicken. Pat the chicken drumsticks completely dry with paper towels. Repeat for all drumsticks and place them on a clean plate.

5. Preheat the air fryer to 190°C for 3 minutes.

6. Lightly spray the bottom of the air fryer basket with oil.

7. Arrange the drumsticks in a single layer. Leave space between each piece so the air can circulate.

8. Generously spray the tops and sides of the breaded drumsticks with the oil spray. Ensure no dry, white flour or pale panko patches remain.

9. Air-fry for 25 minutes.

10. Flip the drumsticks halfway through (around the 12-minute mark). Lightly spray the newly exposed side with oil.

11. Remove the drumsticks once the crust is deeply golden-brown and the internal temperature reaches 79°C to 82°C on a meat thermometer.

12. Allow to rest for 3 minutes before serving.

Yield: 4 to 6 pcs. drumsticks.

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