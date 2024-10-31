Recipe: What is Dracula's favorite drink?

MANILA, Philippines — The fictional character Dracula is often portrayed drinking human blood in many films and shows.

Bram Stoker is said to have based his popular character on a real historical figure named Vlad III, Prince of Wallachia, also known as Vlad the Impaler from Medieval Romania.

This Halloween, there are many food and beverages that take inspiration from Dracula and other creatures that are popular this time of the year.

Let’s just play along when Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center defined Dracula’s Morning Drink as a chocolate milk with jelly snack and ice cubes. It’s a drink playfully named for Halloween.

Dracula’s Morning Drink

Ingredients:

8 pcs. (100 grams) jelly snacks

1 liter Magnolia Chocolait, chilled

1 cup ice cubes

Procedure:

1. Distribute jelly snacks and ice cubes into four tall glasses.

2. Pour chocolate milk drink into the glasses.

3. Serve cold.

*Makes 4 servings.

RELATED: Make your own monster house: Fun Halloween activity for kids