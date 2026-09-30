vivo V80 Lite sets Guinness World Records with 32-hour livestream

MANILA, Philippines — The vivo V80 Lite has set a Guinness World Records™ title after completing a 32-hour and 37-minute continuous livestream, marking a new milestone for the upcoming smartphone.

The livestream, held last August 11 in Chiang Mai, Thailand, earned the title of “The Longest Electronic Product Live Stream.” The V80 Lite remained operational throughout the challenge without interruption, putting its endurance through more than a full day of continuous broadcasting.

The record attempt was independently observed under Guinness World Recordsguidelines, with the 32-hour, 37-minute livestream providing a measurable test of how long the device could sustain an intensive, uninterrupted activity.

Southeast Asian creators put the phone to the test

The record-setting livestream brought together creators from across Southeast Asia, who took turns using and showcasing the V80 Lite throughout the challenge.

Representing four markets were Tang Makkaporn, a content creator and doctor from Thailand; Aedy Ashraf, an actor from Malaysia; Vince Domingo, founder and host of Philippine technology channel Unbox Diaries; and Tuan Ngoc, a technology creator from Vietnam.

Beyond the livestream itself, the creators used the smartphone during activities around Chiang Mai, including navigation, photography, gaming, and calls. Their participation gave the endurance challenge a regional dimension, bringing together creators with different audiences and areas of expertise around one extended test.

More than 32 hours on the clock

The challenge continued through day and night as the V80 Lite maintained the livestream for 32 hours and 37 minutes before completing the record attempt.

The achievement comes ahead of the smartphone's official launch in the Philippines, where the V80 Lite will introduce vivo’s 10,000mAh BlueVolt Battery, the largest battery capacity ever offered by vivo globally.

“Setting a world record is ultimately about the test itself—how long the device can keep going and whether it can complete the challenge without interruption,” said Liu Lu, Brand Marketing Director of vivo Philippines.

“We wanted to put the V80 Lite through a demanding, measurable endurance challenge, and 32 hours and 37 minutes gave us a clear result that people can see for themselves," she added.

The vivo V80 Lite will officially launch in the Philippines on October 4 at the Market! Market! by Ayala Malls.

Filipinos can follow vivo Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X, or visit the vivo website and vivo Store app for the latest updates on the V80 Lite, including launch details and availability.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.