Trends and ReadyLinks say IR and hospitality sectors can modernize connectivity infrastructure sans expensive overhauls

In a forum, Trends and ReadyLinks introduced Smart Integrated Resort Solution, an integrated methodology toward modernizing network capabilities for integrated resorts (IRs) and hospitality businesses.

Trends & Technologies Inc. and ReadyLinks hold forum on integrated resorts’ network modernization amidst rising costs and strict industry demands

MANILA, Philippines — Technology-enabled business services and solutions provider Trends & Technologies Inc. (Trends), together with global connectivity technology leader ReadyLinks, recently hosted a joint event, Modernizing Networks Without Rebuilding Infrastructure: Smarter Connectivity for High-Demand Environments, held last September 10 at Solaire in Paranaque City.

The forum introduced Trends and ReadyLinks’s Smart Integrated Resort Solution, an integrated methodology toward modernizing network capabilities for integrated resorts (IRs) and hospitality businesses with a strong emphasis on connectivity, visibility and management, and operational intelligence, and without the need for expensive overhauls.

Smart Integrated Resort Solution instead focuses on building around existing infrastructure investments, on long-term scalability and ease of deployment with minimal disruption for accommodating growing connectivity requirements.

“The underlying outcomes we’re trying to achieve for IR organizations, in this modernization thrust [with Smart Integrated Resort], is stronger connectivity, more manageable operations, and of course, serviceability for future technologies, without the need overhauls that clients may not be ready for, currently,” said ReadyLinks CEO Larry Synstelien.

Synstelien added that IR organizations often move toward having these key improvements:

Better visibility across properties

More consistent connectivity across environments, including gaming environments

Simplified management and operations

Support for future technologies and services

All the above modernization goals should be achieved with reduced disruption during transformation. According to Trends’ Converged Access Infrastructure Group Head Mark Anthony Castillo, disruption is a key consideration in the Smart Integrated Resort approach.

“Disruption and downtime are crucial considerations in this approach, as an organization could lose up to $15,000 a minute—that is the average in 2026 for the Global 2000, but the loss is much greater for integrated resorts, especially during peak operational windows. With this threat in mind, our approach should be subtle and most cost-effective,” said Castillo.

“We’re glad we’ve found a strong partner in Trends for the implementation of this approach, which we have developed for the unique needs of the sector, zeroing in on their networks. With our technology, experience in this sector, along with the breadth of expertise of Trends, we’re confident we could achieve these goals for our clients, while also achieving lower costs,” Synstelien said.

The joint forum attests to Trends and ReadyLinks’ commitment to bringing stronger network capabilities to IR operators in the country.

In an environment where connectivity is supporting more needs, modernization is crucial for improving hotel and guest services, surveillance and security, retail, dining and event spaces, and gaming and facility operations.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Trends & Technologies Inc. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.