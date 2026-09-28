Ube-Macapuno Cake to go

MANILA, Philippines – No matter how many new flavors of cakes bakers and pastry chefs come up with, we will eventually keep going back to the classics that we learned to appreciate during our childhood — and one of them happens to be Ube Macapuno Cake.

Ube (purple yam) and macapuno (coconut sport) are a classic combination to beat in cakes, pastries, desserts, and other sweet delicacies. Yes, ube can stand alone, and it does in quite a number of cakes offered by bakeshops and cafés. Sometimes, it is combined with other ingredients, such as langka (jackfruit) and keso (cheese).

In a baking demonstration that he conducted for Peotraco at the World Food Expo 2026 (WOFEX 2026), Chef Nelson Javier Gamurot opted to feature his version of Ube Macapuno Cake. He presented it in a form that would be easy to travel with and called it Ube Macapuno Travel Cake, although it can always take the classic cake form that people have come to love.

Ube-Macapuno Travel Cake

Ingredients:

For the Ube Halaya Butter Cake:

250 grams cake flour

8 grams baking powder

3 grams salt

250 grams unsalted butter

200 grams Peotraco Refined Sugar

300 grams ube halaya

200 grams whole eggs, at room temperature, lightly beaten

5 grams vanilla extract

8-10 grams ube flavoring

100 grams full cream milk

30 grams desiccated coconut

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F).

2. Sift together cake flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

3. Cream butter and Peotraco Refined Sugar using paddle attachment in a stand mixer for 4 to 5 minutes or until pale, light and fluffy.

4. Add ube halaya gradually and continue mixing until smooth and evenly incorporated.

5. Add eggs gradually in four to five additions, mixing well after each addition.

6. Stir in vanilla extract and ube flavoring.

7. Mix on low speed while alternating the flour mixture and room-temperature full-cream milk in three additions (3:2:1).

8. Mix only until combined. Scrape bowl and finish folding the batter by hand using a spatula to prevent over mixing.

9. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes in pre-heated oven.

10. Cool cakes in pans for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from pans and freeze.

For the macapuno filling with Sugarlyte:

120 grams coconut water

100 grams Peotraco Sugarlyte

500 grams fresh macapuno strings

100 grams coconut cream

Pinch of salt

12 grams Peotraco Macy’s Pure Cornstarch

25 grams water

Procedure:

1. Combine coconut water and Peotraco Sugarlyte (*a half-sugar, half-Stevia formula sweetener) in a saucepot.

2. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring until Peotraco Sugarlyte dissolves completely.

3. Add macapuno strings. Simmer for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Add coconut cream and salt. Continue cooking for 3 to 5 minutes.

5. Prepare a slurry by mixing Peotraco Macy’s Pure Cornstarch with 25 grams water, then gradually add it to the saucepan while stirring.

6. Continue cooking over low heat until mixture becomes thick and glossy.

7. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla extract and butter.

8. Transfer to covered container and let it rest overnight.

For garnish:

Peotraco Baker’s Mate Instant Whipping Cream

White chocolate décor

Leche flan cream

Procedure:

1. Assemble cake with macapuno filling as desired.

2. Top with whipped cream piped from icing bag with decorative tip of choice.

3. Garnish with white chocolate shavings or chips and leche flan cream.

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