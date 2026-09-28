LÃ¤derach opens second chocolaterie in Manila with chocolates fresh from Switzerland

Läderach opens second chocolaterie in Manila with chocolates fresh from Switzerland

Läderach’s handcrafted chocolate creations are available from 260 chocolate shops across 30 countries. Two of their chocolateries are now in the Philippines; their debut shop is in the SM Mall of Asia and the second one has freshly opened at Greenbelt 5.

MANILA, Philippines — The well-travelled Filipino is no stranger to Läderach. Who wouldn't be lured into their chocolate shops filled to the brim with every type of chocolate you could ever imagine?

Sourced from the finest cocoa beans and meticulously crafted under the eye of a literal World Chocolate Master, Läderach offers fresh chocolate unlike any other.

Luckily, Filipinos need not go far as the brand expands its hold in the Philippines by opening in Greenbelt 5, Makati City.

Founded in 1962 by the Läderach (pronounced lay-der-akh) family, the company is now in the hands of the third-generation brothers Johannes, Elias and David Läderach.

Läderach offers different ways for customers to experience their chocolate. From customizing your own bag by scooping individually wrapped bonbons to requesting your favorite FrischSchoggi broken by hand, there is something in a Läderach chocolatier that will surely spark joy.

The chocolatier’s pride and joy are showcased by the counter chillers and will easily entice any passerby.

Different stacks of large chocolate slabs called FrischSchoggi (pronounced frish-shog-gee) which literally translates to “fresh chocolate.” The slabs are made with carefully sourced, quality ingredients and come in a variety of flavors that’ll suit any preference.

From trendy flavors such as the Dubai Dark or the Confetti Milk to more classic ones such as the Macadamia Milk, Rocher Almond Milk, Caramel Salé Milk Dark, there’s no wrong answer because everything tastes exquisite.

For the more adventurous ones, the Raspberry-Blackberry White or the Orange-Almond Dark might be more to your liking. Your only struggle will be choosing one (or more) to take home.

Luckily, they are also available in an assorted box of individually wrapped FrischSchoggi to lock in the freshness.

Right beside their FrischSchoggi display is dreamy glass case of truffles in every way you can have them: praline, nougat, caramel, honey and more varieties are available and sold per piece. It’s perfect for a loved one or a quick pick-me-up after a long day.

While the brand knows that the Filipino market is notorious for having a sweet tooth, the culture of pasalubong is also ingrained in our DNA, which is why they offer a variety of gifting products to choose from, ideal for special occasions or just-because moments.

Choose from heart-shaped chocolates with messages like “thank you,” “I love you,” or “happy birthday.” Whoever you're gifting for, they’re bound to appreciate any Swiss sweet treat from Läderach’s.

Läderach’s handcrafted chocolate creations are available from 260 chocolate shops across 30 countries. Two of their chocolateries are now in the Philippines; their debut shop is in the SM Mall of Asia and the second one has freshly opened at Greenbelt 5.

The third one is set to open at SM Megamall. The chocolate franchise is brought into the Philippines through Valiram, one of Southeast Asia’s leading luxury retailers with nearly a century of specializing in luxury retail and over 600+ stores across multiple industries.

Läderach Greenbelt 5 is located on the ground floor and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from Läderach. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.