PackPrintPlas Philippines 2026 leads to addressing the industryâ€™s evolving demands

PackPrintPlas Philippines 2026 leads to addressing the industry’s evolving demands

MANILA, Philippines — Responding to the evolving needs of the manufacturing industry, PackPrintPlas Philippines 2026 is set to return from October 8 to 10 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, bringing together key stakeholders, innovators, manufacturers and decision-makers from the packaging, printing and plastics industries.

Spanning 9,000 square meters of exhibition space, the event is expected to host more than 300 exhibitors from across the Philippines and beyond.

Organized by Messe Düsseldorf Asia and Global-Link MP Events International Inc., PackPrintPlas Philippines 2026 is the leading business-to-business (B2B) sourcing platform to improve manufacturing capabilities, industrial innovation and sustainable solutions across the packaging, printing and plastics sectors.

PackPrintPlas is officially supported by the Philippine Plastics Industry Association (PPIA), the Packaging Institute of the Philippines (PIP), the Philippine Center for Print Excellence Foundation (PCPEF), and Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, organizer of drupa, interpack, and K.. Ayala Foundation Inc. also amplifies the expo as its Impact Partner.

The exhibition provides a strong marketplace for business growth and market expansion in the ASEAN region.

As industries face increasing demand for regulatory requirements, rising operational and production costs, and growing pressure to embrace digital transformation, PackPrintPlas Philippines 2026 enables manufacturers and business leaders to discover technologies that improve operational productivity, strengthen regulatory readiness and support business growth through strategic partnerships, access to industry experts and trusted solution providers.

PackPrintPlas Philippines 2026 will showcase a broad spectrum of packaging technologies, printing solutions, plastics processing equipment, raw materials, automation systems and manufacturing innovations from both local and international exhibitors.

Among the participating exhibitors are global brands and prominent local distributors and technology providers such as ARMOR-IIMAK, Avient, Big Pix Graphics, Brother Ink, Canon, Continent Machinery, Daiwa Gravure, Epson, Fullmark, Fujifilm, Gakken Philippines, HBW, HP, Huanyu Hose, Igus, New Ivex, Nitto, OKI, Panda, Pilot, Ricoh, Ricoma, Rieckermann, Roland, Sanhao, Shini, UBIX Corporation, Yizumi, and more, offering visitors direct access to the technologies and solutions across the manufacturing value chain that enable manufacturers to scale efficiently.

The exhibition is expected to attract over 10,000 industry professionals looking for reliable and future-ready solutions that support long-term operational growth and business competitiveness.

In addition to the exhibition, attendees can look forward to industry conferences and expert-led forums, live machinery demonstrations, product launches and business-matching opportunities that facilitate knowledge exchange and build strategic partnerships among packaging, printing and plastics industry suppliers, leaders and professionals.

With growing attention on environmentally responsible production and circular economy practices, the event will also spotlight sustainability-driven technologies and innovations designed to help businesses adapt to evolving industry standards and market demands.

PackPrintPlas Philippines 2026 aims to foster stronger industry collaboration by connecting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, engineers, plant managers, business owners and procurement professionals with leading technology providers from around the world.

Lars Wismer, managing director, Messe Düsseldorf Asia, emphasized: “ The Philippines continues to emerge as one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic manufacturing and consumer markets, creating increasing demand for advanced packaging, printing and plastics solutions."

Wismer added, "As businesses adapt to evolving consumer expectations, sustainability requirements and production efficiencies, platforms such as PackPrintPlas Philippines play an important role in connecting industry stakeholders with the technologies, expertise and partnerships needed to remain competitive.

"The Philippines is strategically positioned within the broader ASEAN growth story. By bringing together international solution providers and local industry leaders, PackPrintPlas Philippines serves as a catalyst for innovation, investment, and business development across the region.”

Patrick Lawrence Tan, chief executive officer, Global-Link MP Events International Inc., added: “For many businesses, especially local manufacturers and MSMEs, access to reliable suppliers, practical technologies and on-demand solutions is critical in making an informed investment decision. At the same time, businesses continue to face increasing pressure to improve efficiency, manage costs and adopt more sustainable production practices."

Tan furthered, "With the rapid shifts in consumer demand, evolving regulatory requirements, and growing expectations for sustainable business practices, the need for trusted partners in technologies and industry expertise is more crucial than ever. PackPrintPlas Philippines 2026 creates a meaningful opportunity in providing industry stakeholders with a strategic platform to discover compliant, scalable, sustainable and future-ready solutions in packaging, printing and plastics.”

As one of the Philippines' most comprehensive trade exhibitions for packaging, printing and plastics, PackPrintPlas Philippines 2026 is expected to attract thousands of trade buyers, manufacturers, distributors and decision-makers seeking new technologies, strategic partnerships and opportunities for business growth.

Registration is now open for industry professionals and businesses interested in exploring the latest developments, shaping the future of packaging, printing, plastics and manufacturing technologies.



Admission is free. Pre-register until October 7. For exhibitor inquiries, partnerships and visitor information, visit packprintplasphilippines.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by PackPrintPlas. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.