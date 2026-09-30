â€˜Berâ€™ szn is here! 5 tips to make your 2026 dream trip finally happen

‘Ber’ szn is here! 5 tips to make your 2026 dream trip finally happen

Your epic 2026 adventure—local or international—is still within reach with Trip.com.

MANILA, Philippines — Idly watching a stunning sunset by the beach. Viewing a magnificent skyline atop an iconic tower. Savoring authentic local dishes from a hole in the wall. You’ve been imagining doing any of these on your next trip, but before you knew it, life happened. You still haven’t traveled or flown to your dream destination this 2026.

With the “ber” months officially starting this September 1, the pressure is mounting. Don’t fret, as your epic adventure—local or international—is still within reach.

Together with Trip.com, we’re here to provide you with practical tips to not only plan, but finally book your long-awaited, much-deserved vacation before the year ends.

1. Reignite your travel spark

The daily work grind can easily dull your wanderlust. Now’s the time to reignite your travel spark!

Head over to Trip Moments—Trip.com’s vibrant community of like-minded travelers. Think of it as your ultimate source of inspiration, filled with real-time photo logs, honest reviews, hidden local gems, and mini-guides posted by fellow travelers from around the globe.

Browse on the Trip.com app or via trip.com/moments, and soon, you too will be creating your very own Trip Moments.

2. Get the best recos

Tired of searching for the best recos scattered all over the internet—from Google Search to YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram?

Well, there’s a site that gathers all the best recos in just one URL to help you make travel decisions more confidently: Trip.Best (via https://ph.trip.com/toplist/tripbest/home?locale=en-PH&curr=PHP).

This data-backed tool ranks the most popular hotels, must-visit attractions, top-rated restaurants, and even nightlife spots around the globe. You can categorize by region (Americas, Europe, Asia) and/or browse the 2026 Global 100. It also has its own search bar where you can input your destination, both globally or locally.

3. Itinerary, but make it easy

We get it—building a step-by-step travel plan from scratch can feel like a second job. Enter Trip.Planner, a helpful AI planner, which you can access at https://ph.trip.com/webapp/tripmap/tripplanner.

Here, you can input your destination and travel dates, along with other customizable details such as your travel companions (whether you’re going solo, as a couple, or with family) and travel style (whether you’re into culture, nature, cityscapes, or historical sites). You can also set your travel pace, accommodation type, and whether you’re an early or late riser.

After completing these details, Trip.Planner will create a personalized itinerary based on Trip.com’s user experiences. The best part is that the platform allows you to edit recommendations and finalize the schedule based on your personal preferences.

4. Book your entire journey in one app

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Once your itinerary is set, the hassle of app-hopping usually kicks in—opening one app for flights, another for hotel deals, and separate sites for transfers or an eSIM.

With Trip.com, you can save time and avoid hassle through its one-stop booking platform. Beyond locking in competitive rates on flights and accommodations, you can also secure travel essentials right within the app:

Transport needs: Book airport transfers, car rentals, or even cruises in advance so you don’t have to search upon arrival. You can also secure train tickets for top destinations across Asia (Japan, South Korea, China, Thailand), Europe (UK, Italy, Spain, France, Germany), and more.



Book airport transfers, car rentals, or even cruises in advance so you don’t have to search upon arrival. You can also secure train tickets for top destinations across Asia (Japan, South Korea, China, Thailand), Europe (UK, Italy, Spain, France, Germany), and more. Connectivity and protection: Stay connected the moment you land with instant-activation eSIMs, and protect your trip with comprehensive travel insurance.



Stay connected the moment you land with instant-activation eSIMs, and protect your trip with comprehensive travel insurance. Attractions and tours: Buy tickets ahead of time to the best attractions you found on Trip.Best, or book private day tours as part of your Trip.Planner itinerary.

As a Trip.com user, you also get to enjoy the benefits of Trip.com Rewards. This loyalty program that lets you earn Trip Coins to offset future bookings. It also comes with perks such as airport lounge access, upgrades for airport transfers, and free attraction tickets.

5. Meet your 24/7 AI travel assistant

Despite all the planning and advance booking, unexpected situations can still arise. Trip.com understands this, which is why it introduced TripGenie, an AI travel assistant available 24/7 via app or https://www.trip.com/tripgenie.

Whenever you need quick local recommendations, tailored itinerary adjustments, or real-time answers about your destination, TripGenie provides smart, instant guidance.

Your one-stop travel platform

With only four months left in 2026, Trip.com empowers you to plan your local getaway or overseas adventure with ease and confidence. The one-stop travel platform accompanies you from discovery and inspiration to itinerary planning, booking, and even on-trip support.

Turn your dream 2026 trip goals into reality today. Download the Trip.com app or visit trip.com to start booking.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Trip.com. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.