TECNO Camon Slim 5G launches: A 6.39mm ultra-slim art piece in your pallm with pro-level capabilities

MANILA, Philippines — TECNO, an innovative AI-driven technology brand, today unveiled the TECNO CAMON Slim 5G, a device that brings CAMON's imaging capabilities to a 6.39mm slim body.



It brings together artful design language, a pro-level imaging system, and a suite of practical AI features—all wrapped in one-of-a-kind artistic colorways. Each TECNO CAMON Slim 5G is not just a phone; it is a work of art you hold in your hand.

6.39mm ultra-slim design

The TECNO CAMON Slim 5G carries the swan-neck curve design of the flagship CAMON 50 series, inspired by ballet and automotive forms. At just 6.39mm thin, it combines a slim, one-hand-friendly body with a 6,000mAh battery.

It comes in five art-inspired finishes: Burgundy Red, Neo Mondrian, Matisse Black, Van Gogh Blue and Rebel Pink, each using distinctive materials, colors or finishes to create a different visual identity.

50MP Sony LYTIA™ 700C ultra-night main camera

The TECNO CAMON Slim 5G features a 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 700C Ultra Night Main Camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor, closed-loop ball motor autofocus and triple stabilization combining OIS, AI EIS and AI Shutter for clearer shots in low light and action.

Its signature Super-Zoom FlashSnap uses AI to automatically capture fleeting moments, with up to 2x telephoto snap shooting and shutter speeds of up to 1/11236 second. Multi-Focal-Length Portrait offers 24mm, 35mm and 50mm options, while TECNO Universal Tone helps render skin tones naturally across different complexions, including in night portraits.

Launching alongside the phone is the TECNO Mag Badge, a magnetic Bluetooth accessory with a 1.73-inch AMOLED display that doubles as a photo gallery, remote shutter and selfie preview assistant.

Practical AI

The CAMON Slim 5G includes AI features for productivity, health and lifestyle.*

AI Snap Poster helps small merchants create professional product posters instantly. Users can photograph an item, and the AI will automatically remove the background and place the product into a selected theme, such as a home interior or beach setting. AI Pet Together generates a single composite portrait from separate photos of a user and their pets.

Moreover, the popular AI LightMaster 2.0 helps users effortlessly restore images by removing shadows, flares, and reflections — turning imperfect shots into polished results. All these functions can be easily found on the zero screen.

For education and professional use, AI Recording Notes in the recorder app transcribes recorded lectures into structured notes and syncs whiteboard photos to the corresponding moments in the audio. AI Class Schedule can be activated in the zero screen, allowing users to import course schedules from paper via screenshot, color-code courses, and display them in a dedicated widget.

For lifestyle needs, AI Healthy Eating analyzes food photos to estimate calories and nutrients, providing personalized meal recommendations. These functions are easily accessible from the zero screen.

Built to last

The CAMON Slim 5G is as durable as it is stylish. Built with a top-tier IP69K/IP69/IP68/IP66 protection rating, it offers one of the highest levels of water and dust resistance, seamlessly supporting underwater photography. It has passed MIL-STD-810 certification, proving a military-standard shock and drop resistance.

The 6.78" 1.5K AMOLED 144Hz display delivers stunning visuals with TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. Wet & Oily Hand Touch Recognition 2.0 keeps the phone responsive in rain, after workouts, or even in the kitchen. Rain Touch ensures effective control even in heavy rain, while Waterproof Case Touch supports controlling the phone via a waterproof case in wet conditions.

TECNO CAMON Slim 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300e 5G processor, an 8-core chipset balancing performance, battery life, and smooth operation. On the software side, it offers 5 years of security updates and 3 major OS version upgrades, with TÜV SÜD certification for 60 months of sustained fluidity.

#MakeItLighter

Under the campaign theme #MakeItLighter, TECNO aims to celebrate women who navigate multiple roles and embrace the many dimensions of their lives—from their careers and ambitions to their families, passions, and personal journeys.

One of the main highlights of the launch will be the stories of women and mothers that represent different paths and definitions of success—from creatives and entrepreneurs to corporate professionals and women building careers on their own terms.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from TECNO. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.