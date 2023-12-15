Recipes: Puto Bumbong, Bibingka with Nutella twist
MANILA, Philippines — Every year, Filipinos observe the Christmas tradition of Simbang Gabi, and no Simbang Gabi is complete without Puto Bumbong and Bibingka.
For those who want to try a new variation of Filipino Christmas delicacies Puto Bumbong and Bibingka, international spread brand Nutella shares some recipes:
Nutella Puto Bumbong
(3 servings)
Ingredients:
- 3 pieces Puto Bumbong
- Shredded coconut
- Muscovado sugar
- Nutella Hazelnut Spread
To bring more life to the holiday festivities, the brand also offers limited-edition Christmas jars in 350 -gram and 680-gram sizes, available in supermarkets nationwide.
Nutella Bibingka
(6 servings)
Ingredients:
- 6 store-bought mini Bibingkas
- 6 tbsp Nutella Hazelnut Spread
- 1 ripe lakatan banana
- 4 big ripe strawberries
RELATED: Christmas in our hearts and tummies: Holiday party food for sharing