Recipes: Puto Bumbong, Bibingka with Nutella twist

Puto Bumbong, Bibingka by Nutella in collaboration with Wildflour and Via Mare

MANILA, Philippines — Every year, Filipinos observe the Christmas tradition of Simbang Gabi, and no Simbang Gabi is complete without Puto Bumbong and Bibingka.

For those who want to try a new variation of Filipino Christmas delicacies Puto Bumbong and Bibingka, international spread brand Nutella shares some recipes:

Nutella Puto Bumbong

Photo release Ingredients and procedure

(3 servings)

Ingredients:

3 pieces Puto Bumbong

Shredded coconut

Muscovado sugar

Nutella Hazelnut Spread

Nutella Bibingka

Photo release Ingredients and procedure

(6 servings)

Ingredients:

6 store-bought mini Bibingkas

6 tbsp Nutella Hazelnut Spread

1 ripe lakatan banana

4 big ripe strawberries

