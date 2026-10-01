Choi Bo-Min brings his signature style to Fossil

MANILA, Philippines — Fossil turns the spotlight on South Korean singer, actor, and host Choi Bo-Min, bringing his refined, minimalist sensibility to a selection of Fossil pieces that reflect his distinct approach to personal style.

Known for his refined approach to dressing, Bo-Min lends his own perspective to the season through three distinct style stories, moving from rugged leather and sleek metallics to a more unexpected mix of contemporary and vintage-inspired pieces.

Rugged and refined

Bo-Min starts by pairing the Machine Watch with the Buckner Backpack for a balance of character and clean design. Inspired by classic American machinery, the Machine Watch features a textured black dial, amber-tinted crystal and rich brown leather strap.

Its industrial character is balanced by the clean silhouette of the Buckner Backpack, crafted from full-grain leather with a padded tech compartment, multiple zip pockets, and comfortable carrying options for commuting, travel, and daily use.

Playing it cool

Bo-Min switches to a cooler palette, letting metallic accents and monochromatic dressing take the lead. The Everett Chronograph pairs its stainless-steel case and bracelet with an olive green sunray dial, balancing sporty character with a more elevated finish.

Alongside it, the miniature Raquel Watch Ring adds an unexpected jewelry-like detail, reworking the traditional timepiece into something more playful.

The black Maysen Crossbody completes the ensemble with full-grain leather, cargo-inspired pockets, an organized interior, and an adjustable strap. Its functional details keep the overall styling relaxed and easy to wear.

A modern mix

For his final pairing, Bo-Min leans into contrast. At the center is the Big Tic Tourbillon, inspired by an original Big Tic watch discovered in Fossil’s archives. The new interpretation draws from mechanical watchmaking through animated Tourbillon-style gears, set against a brushed gunmetal stainless-steel case and leather strap.

He pairs it with the Jolie Cargo Bag in Antiqued Spiced Chai. Made from full-grain leather with an aged finish, utility pockets, and heritage-inspired hardware, the bag adds warmth and texture against the unconventional timepiece.

Completing the combination is Fossil’s miniature Watch Ring, moving timekeeping from the wrist to the finger for another playful detail.

Across the three pairings, Bo-Min shows the versatility of Fossil’s Fall 2026 lineup, moving between rugged leather, sleek metallics, and more expressive combinations while staying true to his understated aesthetic.

The collection also reflects Fossil’s evolution from its watchmaking roots into a multi-category lifestyle brand spanning leather goods and jewelry, bringing together vintage inspiration and modern design.

Choi Bo-Min’s Fossil Fave Collection is now available at Fossil stores nationwide, including branches at SM Mall of Asia, SM North EDSA, SM Clark, SM Southmall, SM Lanang, SM Baguio, Ayala Center Cebu, Ayala Malls Abreeza, Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Magnolia, and Evia Lifestyle Center.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Fossil is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.