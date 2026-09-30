48 minutes to spare: Where to grab a filling power lunch or dinner

MANILA, Philippines – It’s payday for most people, and it is safe to say that they can treat themselves to an indulgent lunch or dinner after weeks of hustling and grinding.

What makes a satisfying meal? For some, it may have something to do with a plateful of their favorite steak or fish with sides that could be eaten on their own.

There are undoubtedly many options in the metro, where the food and dining landscape is an interesting fusion of different cuisines, including global franchises that have found their way to the capital.

Gordon Ramsay, for instance, just turned two last month after its entry via the chef’s eponymous bar and grill at the Newport World Resorts opened last two years ago with such aplomb.

To celebrate its milestone, it recently introduced food promotions that includes what it calls as a 48-minute lunch, as well as a selection of new dishes to try apart from its existing menu.

The 48-minute lunch is more of a “streamlined lunch” on a workweek. It is a lunch of familiar Gordon Ramsay Bar and Grill favorites such as his famous Beef Wellington and Fish and Chips for the price of a two-course or three-course set.

The other options would be are the Aged Steak Tartare and Crispy Crab Cake Asparagus. To cap these off, Gordon’s popular Sticky Toffee Pudding is a sweet ending to richly flavored lunch.

The two-course set is priced at P888 and the three-course set is at P1,300 inclusive of one complimentary drink.

Those who want to try more dishes at the British chef’s first restaurant can also check out the new dishes it is introducing this fourth quarter, a period marked by parties leading to Christmas.

The new dishes are Spaghetti Bolognese, Steak Frites, Lamb Ribs, Beef Burger, Grilled Pampano and Mussels.

Gordon’s bar and grill concept is not the last to land in the country, as his other famous concept, Hell’s Kitchen, have been teased to make its way to the capital soon.

Flexible ‘Texas-sized’ set

Foodies who are more into American barbecue will just have to wait for one more day before they can be the first to order Texas Roadhouse’s newest food promotions, their “Texas-sized sets”.

The Bistro Group’s American barbecue franchise will start introducing an affordable spread for lunch or dinner starting at P455 beginning tomorrow, October 1.

Diners can have lunch or dinner every day with a two-course meal of an appetizer and entree plus ice cold beverage and Texas Roadhouse’s iconic freshly baked rolls with sweet cinnamon butter.

Choose from these appetizers: Orange Medley Salad, Sweet Potato Soup, Andouille Sausage Dip or Cheese Quesadilla to whet the appetite.

The entrees are their classic served with a side of rice or greens: Herbed Pork Steak, Asian BBQ Chicken, Smoked BBQ Ribs, Country Fried Chicken, and Southern Friend Fish.

Today may be the long-awaited time to indulge one’s palate until the next payday comes. – Video by Martin Ramos

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