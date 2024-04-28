^

Recipe: Homemade apple thirst quencher

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
April 28, 2024 | 2:12pm
Apple Citrus Cooler
Philstar.com / Rafael R. Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines — Absolutely no sodas for summer! We want to keep it light, healthy and refreshing, so it has got to be a fruit juice concoction — and we’re not talking about sugar-rich powdered juices and juice drinks that have very little real fruit juice content in the first place.

We’re referring to creative fruity thirst-quenchers made using fresh fruit juices and 100% fruit juices and blends poured straight from cartons or bottles. Drinking such juices in addition to water keeps the body properly hydrated and aids in maintaining good digestion.

A juice party hosted by Fly Ace Corporation (exclusive distributor of Old Orchard, Rauch Happy Day, Motts and Welch’s fruit juices in the Philippines) a few years back shared a number of refreshing juice recipes, and Apple Citrus Cooler was one of them.

Apple Citrus Cooler

INGREDIENTS:

2 parts Motts 100% Apple Juice

1 part Rauch Happy Day 100% Orange Juice

1/2 part calamansi juice

May Sparkling White Juice 

PROCEDURE:

1. Mix together apple juice, orange juice and calamansi juice. Top with May Sparkling White Juice.

2. Pour into a tall glass filled with ice cubes.

3. Garnish with cucumber slice and green apple slice.

