Recipe: Vermicelli Spring Rolls

MANILA, Philippines — Fried spring rolls have become so popular that it has a lot of versions.

Lumpiang Shanghai, for example, comes in ground pork and ground chicken variants. Vegetarian renditions use togue (beansprouts) and non-togue vegetable combinations. Go Chinese and you end up with sotanghon (vermicelli) spring rolls.

If you want to try making the latter, this recipe from Good Life might just come in handy.

Vermicelli Spring Rolls

Ingredients:

For the rolls:

250 grams Good Life Premium Vermicelli Noodles

12-15 sheets rice paper

12 pcs. kani (crabsticks)

Red leaf lettuce

Fresh cilantro

Fresh Thai basil

Cucumber and carrot, cut into strips

For the sauce:

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

2 tbsps. hoisin sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp. sugar

2/3 cup water

1 tsp. fish sauce, optional

To assemble:

Chopped peanuts, as garnish

Procedure:

1. Boil water in a large pot and cook Good Life Premium Vermicelli Noodles in it for 2 to 3 minutes. Drain noodles and set aside to dry.

2. To make the sauce, combine peanut butter, hoisin sauce, garlic and sugar in a small bowl. Mix well. Add water a third of a cup at a time and whisk thoroughly. Keep whisking until you have a smooth sauce.

3. Lay a piece of rice paper on work surface or plate, wet with water, then layer with cooked Good Life Premium Vermicelli Noodles, crab sticks, cucumber, carrots, lettuce, cilantro and Thai basil, and start wrapping them. Fold the sides towards the filling, then roll from the lettuce side tightly.

4. Garnish with chopped peanuts and enjoy.

