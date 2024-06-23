Recipe: Lumpiang Shanghai with long-lasting 'lutong'

MANILA, Philippines — Not all Lumpiang Shanghais are created equal. Some, particularly homemade ones, are more delicious, more packed with filling, and stay crispier for longer hours. So, whose Lumpiang Shanghai stands out over the rest?

Chef Jackie Ang Po’s is a contender for the title.

“A lot of people ask me what is the secret to Lumpiang Shanghai that stays crispy for long hours. Here is my recipe. The secrets are within the recipe. Follow it so you achieve that long-lasting ‘lutong’ that you are looking for,” said Chef Jackie.

Lumpiang Shanghai

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. Sunny Farms cooking oil

6 cloves garlic, minced (20 grams)

1 pc. onion, minced (70 grams)

1 pc. small carrot, cut into brunoise (80 grams)

30 grams spring onion, chopped

4 tbsps. flour (36 grams)

1 1/2 pcs. pork cubes

1 tbsp. calamansi juice

500 grams pork

22 pcs. spring roll wrapper (6x6 inches)

22 pcs. 3x3 insert spring roll wrapper

10 grams cornstarch

1/4 cup water

Sunny Farms cooking oil for deep-frying

Procedure:

1. Sauté garlic and onion in oil until translucent. Add carrots and spring onion. Cook until dry and let cool.

2. Add flour, pork cube, calamansi and ground pork. Add vegetables.

3. Divide the mixture into 30-gram portions.

4. Wrap in double-centered lumpia wrapper and seal with cornstarch paste. To make the cornstarch paste, mix water and cornstarch in a saucepan and cook until it becomes a paste.

5. Fry right away or freeze. Make sure to fry until golden brown. For freshly made or frozen lumpia, fry for 12 to 15 minutes at 325°F.

6. After frying, let them cool on a wire basket so excess oil can drip off.

7. Serve with vinegar or sweet chili sauce.

*Makes 22 pieces (2 tbsps. or 30 grams per lumpia).

*Note: Either fry right away or freeze freshly made Lumpiang Shanghai. Do not refrigerate. No need to thaw out frozen Lumpiang Shanghai before frying.

RELATED: Lumpiang Kalabasa: A healthy take on popular fried food