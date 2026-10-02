Whoscall launches 'Di Lahat Dinededma' campaign to empower Filipinos to avoid scams without missing important calls

Opportunity could be calling. In “Job Opportunity Scene,” part of Whoscall’s “Di Lahat Dinededma” campaign, an unfamiliar number could lead to a job opportunity. Whoscall’s Caller ID helps users identify who’s calling before deciding whether to answer.

MANILA, Philippines — Whoscall, the global anti-scam mobile application developed by Gogolook, has tapped award-winning advertising agency Gigil for “Di Lahat Dinededma,” an unconventional campaign empowering Filipinos to make more informed decisions about unfamiliar calls and messages.

It highlights an everyday dilemma: an unknown caller could be a scammer, but it could also be a recruiter offering a job interview, a rider completing a delivery, or a healthcare provider confirming an appointment.

With the help of Whoscall, Filipinos can identify unfamiliar callers before deciding whether to answer or ignore them because not every unknown number should be dismissed.

Distinguishing legitimate calls and text from scams

“We partnered with GIGIL to bring digital safety and scam awareness closer to everyday lives of Filipinos. Through relatable stories, we want mobile users at the grassroots to feel confident about protecting themselves without missing calls and texts that could lead to a job, an essential service and life’s milestones,” said Mel Migriño, country head and general manager of Gogolook Philippines.

“Through this campaign, we want to make vigilance an informed habit. Putting timely information in people’s hands helps them stay safe while staying connected to opportunities and services that matter," Migriño added.

Released/Whoscall Minsan scammer. Minsan hindi. “Outdoor Everyday Call Scene,” from Whoscall’s “Di Lahat Dinededma” campaign, reminds Filipinos that not every unknown number should be dismissed. Whoscall’s Caller ID helps users stay vigilant without missing calls that matter.

Built around the lines “Minsan scammer. Minsan hindi” and “Know who’s calling,” the campaign addresses a familiar dilemma: growing caution about scams can lead mobile users to ignore unknown numbers, including those trying to reach them for legitimate reasons.

Through an unconventional creative approach, Whoscall and Gigil bring this everyday uncertainty into focus, encouraging users to stay vigilant while remaining open to calls and messages that matter.

For someone seeking employment, an unfamiliar number could be a recruiter calling for an interview. For others, it could be a delivery rider, a healthcare provider confirming an appointment, or a service provider following up on an important transaction.

Automatically dismissing these calls can mean missed opportunities, delays or unnecessary inconvenience.

“Di Lahat Dinededma” emphasizes the value of having more information before deciding whether to respond. Whoscall’s Caller ID feature identifies unknown callers and flags potential spam or scam numbers, helping users assess who may be trying to reach them before they answer.

Fight against evolving digital and mobile scams

Released/Whoscall Some calls are too important to miss. “Hospital and Medical Emergency Scene,” part of Whoscall’s “Di Lahat Dinededma” campaign, highlights how an unfamiliar call could bring important news about a loved one. Whoscall’s Caller ID helps users identify who’s calling and make a more informed decision before answering.

The campaign comes as scam calls remain a concern for mobile users in the Philippines. According to Whoscall’s 2025 Philippines Scam Report, the app recorded 477,302 scam calls nationwide in 2025, a 21.84% decline from the 610,688 recorded in 2024.

Despite the decrease, Whoscall reported that scammers have increasingly used call-based schemes impersonating banks and credit card issuers.

These findings underscore the importance of staying alert while recognizing that an unfamiliar number is not automatically a scam. Caller identification provides additional information to support users’ judgment; requests for sensitive information or payments should still be verified directly with the organization concerned through its official channels.

Beyond Caller ID, Whoscall offers anti-scam tools that help users assess suspicious calls, messages, links and online content. Through collaborations with government agencies and private-sector partners, Whoscall continues to promote scam awareness and more informed digital-safety habits among Filipinos.

Whoscall encourages Filipinos to download the app and make caller identification part of their everyday digital-safety routine, helping them detect potential scams while staying connected to legitimate opportunities and essential services.

The app is available for free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

For more information, visit https://whoscall.com/tl-ph and to install for free visit this link https://app.adjust.com/24pvzrlk?campaign=Articles

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Whoscall. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.