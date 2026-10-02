GCash brings stock market education within reach through GStocks PH â€˜Part-Owner Eraâ€™ hubs

GCash brings stock market education within reach through GStocks PH ‘Part-Owner Era’ hubs

Visitors at a Part-Owner Era Hub take time to learn about local equities investing and account setup on GStocks PH.

MANILA, Philippines — Finance super app GCash has introduced GStocks PH “Part-Owner Era” Hubs to simplify the stock market and expand financial education for Filipinos. By bringing hands-on learning about the capital markets directly to Filipinos, the initiative makes learning more approachable and relevant, especially among newcomers.

The educational spaces, located in Bonifacio High Street - B2 in Taguig, and One Ayala, 2nd Floor Concourse in Makati, feature materials about the basics of the stock market, managing risk, and building a diversified portfolio, including investor education resources by the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

Filipinos who wish to start their investment journey can register on GStocks PH, the trading platform offered by AB Capital Securities Inc. found within GCash, or visit any of the Part-Owner Era Hubs to receive on-site assistance from September 28 to October 12.

Scaling access to responsible investing

At present, GStocks PH serves over 2 million Filipinos, representing more than half of all online retail stock market accounts with the PSE. The rapid growth of digital PSE accounts, which saw a 30.5 percent year on year increase in 2025, makes financial education more critical.

Featuring a mix of physical and digital resources, plus hands-on assistance, the Part-Owner Era hubs from GStocks PH make learning about the stock market more relevant and approachable to Filipinos.

The opening of the Part-Owner Era hubs reflects a broader GCash commitment to ensuring that as access expands, Filipinos are equipped to use investments responsibly to strengthen their financial stability.

“We want to dispel misconceptions that accessing the stock market is only for the privileged few or should be costly or complicated,” said Winsley Bangit, group head of new businesses at Mynt, the parent company of GCash.

“More than access alone, we believe Filipinos should be equipped with the tools and resources needed to make more informed and healthier financial decisions.” Bangit added.

In addition to launching its Part-Owner Era hubs, the finance superapp has made a full suite of market education resources available on GCash. This includes research reports by GStocks PH broker AB Capital Securities Inc., digital educational materials found in “InvesTips” on the GCash app homepage, and curated stock picks designed for beginners on GStocks PH, including entry-level stocks under P1,000, dividend-paying stocks, and top PSE index companies.

To get started on GStocks PH, fully verified GCash users can open the GCash app, tap the GStocks PH icon, select AB Capital Securities, Inc., and complete account registration. GStocks PH offers access to over 280 listed companies, free and instant account top-ups and withdrawals, and stock investment options for as low as P500.

By expanding access to resources that encourage responsible investing, GCash is helping build a deeper and more informed capital market, while helping Filipinos more confidently navigate tools to secure their long-term financial health.

For more information, visit: www.gcash.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.