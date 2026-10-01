Not every adventure looks the same: Which Kawasaki adventure bike fits your kind of ride?

Easy to use and approachable, the KLE500 can serve as a gateway for riders looking to build confidence before heading out on expansive explorations—like taking it on weekend expressway runs with fellow riders.

MANILA, Philippines — Riders have their own definition of what adventure is. Many see it as spur-of-the-moment weekend escapes, others as taking the road less traversed, while some look at it in terms of how much road they can cover.

Despite the varying takes, Kawasaki comes with a strong lineup comprising the KLE500, KLR650, Versys 650 and Versys 1100SE to make sure it can meet the diverse preference of its wide customer base—be it starters, those who have recently found the courage to take off-beaten paths, or those who wear smiles with more miles.

Weekend expressways with KLE500

Built for those new to adventure riding, the Kawasaki KLE500 fits the bill.

Easy to use and approachable, this rally-inspired adventure motorcycle can serve as a gateway for riders looking to build confidence before heading out on expansive explorations—like taking it on weekend expressway runs with fellow riders.

Powering this motorcycle is a four-stroke, parallel-twin, 451cc engine mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Other notable features include an original high-tensile-steel trellis frame, a selectable anti-lock braking system, and a fully digital instrument panel with optional smartphone connectivity on the top-of-the-line option.

The Kawasaki KLE500 is offered in Standard and Special Edition trims, with prices ranging from P341,000 to P381,000.

Where the pavement ends with KLR650

Photo Release Making this midsize dual-sport capable of taking on off-beaten paths—like the backtrails of Marilaque countryside—is a 652cc engine.

Meanwhile, the Kawasaki KLR650 is designed for those ready to go where the pavement ends.

Making this midsize dual-sport capable of taking on off-beaten paths—like the backtrails of Marilaque countryside—is a 652cc engine paired with a five-speed transmission engineered for high-torque delivery.

Helping the motorcycle overcome uneven terrain and rough patches are its 21- and 17-inch multi-spoke wheels, shod in dual-sport tires, and 210mm of ground clearance.

The Adventure Model is already equipped panniers, fog lamps, frame sliders, a tank pad, and a DC socket, providing added convenience and functionality right from the start.

Retailed in two versions, namely Standard and Adventure, the Kawasaki KLR650 can be had for either P409,000 or P449,900, depending on the chosen trim.

Ready for Philippine loop with Versys 650, 1100SE

Photo Release the Kawasaki Versys 1100SE is considered the pinnacle of the nameplate’s stable.

Adventure isn't always about taking on off-road challenges. For riders who prefer covering more kilometers while enjoying a motorcycle with plenty of character, Kawasaki has the Versys sport-touring family.

Ready to loop Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao or even the whole archipelago? The Versys 650 and Versys 1100SE bring together the performance and technology associated with Kawasaki Ninja models in an adventure-inspired chassis.

The result is a pair of motorcycles suited to riders who want to make the most of both everyday riding and longer journeys.

The Versys 650 offers the flexibility to handle the daily commute and spontaneous weekend escapes, with creature comforts such as an adjustable windscreen, digital meter with smartphone connectivity, LED lighting, and a proprietary traction control system.

On the other hand, the Kawasaki Versys 1100SE is considered the pinnacle of the nameplate’s stable.

Suited to riders who see long-distance travel as part of the experience, it is equipped with electronic Showa suspension with Skyhook technology, a relaxed seating position, strong wind protection, and high payload capacity.

The Kawasaki Versys 650 can be taken home for P514,000, while the Versys 1100SE is priced at P975,000.

Although they may be designed for different kinds of adventure, these nameplates share the same purpose: to give riders more reasons to get out and explore.

Find the Kawasaki that matches your way of riding and explore the lineup at https://www.kawasaki-lifestyle.com/en/motorcycles.html. — EV

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Kawasaki. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.