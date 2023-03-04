Lumpiang Kalabasa: A healthy take on popular fried food

MANILA, Philippines — Lumpiang Shanghai. Lumpiang Sariwa. Chinese Fresh Lumpia. Lumpiang Togue. Vietnamese Goi Cuon. Thai Spring Rolls…

You’ve already tried cooking them all. Now, it’s time to try preparing a tasty and unique vegetable spring roll that’s still Filipino in concept and ingredients but at the same time different. You have never used squash for your spring rolls before. Will it work? It will, and you’d be surprised how well this recipe developed by Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation works.

Lumpiang Kalabasa

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups grated squash

1 pack Aji-Ginisa Flavor Seasoning Mix (8 grams)

16 pcs. lumpia wrappers, cut into half

1 cup cooking oil

Spring onion and red chili for garnish

Procedure:

1. In a bowl, combine grated squash and seasoning mix. Mix well.

2. Scoop 4 tsps. of the squash mixture onto a piece of a half lumpia wrapper. Wrap and fold like a Lumpiang Shanghai and seal edges with water.

3. In a pan, heat oil. Deep-fry lumpia until golden brown and crispy. Drain off excess oil with a strainer or colander.

4. Transfer to a serving plate. Garnish with spring onions and red chili. Serve.

*Tip: You can store some of these lumpiang kalabasa in the freezer after wrapping them to prolong shelf life. Cook them in batches as needed.

