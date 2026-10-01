Hearty Chicken and Potato for rainy days

MANILA, Philippines — Nothing can be more satisfying to eat on a cold, rainy day than a bowl of chicken, potatoes, and shiitake mushrooms in a hearty cream sauce, paired with warm, freshly steamed rice.

Simply spoon a generous amount of creamy sauce over your rice and take each spoonful with a piece of chicken, mushroom or potato, and it is pure bliss. There is no need for complicated viands that only end up confusing your palate. Just clean and simple flavors that your taste buds are most familiar with.

This recipe of Baby Potatoes with Chicken and Mushrooms by culinary icon Sylvia Reynoso Gala and son Ernest Reynoso Gala fits the bill perfectly. You can have it for dinner to enjoy.

Baby Potatoes with Chicken and Mushrooms

Ingredients:

500 grams baby potatoes, washed very well

1/4 cup butter, salted

1/2 cup onion, sliced

6 pcs. dried shiitake mushrooms, washed and soaked in water

500 grams chicken fillet, cut into 1-inch cubes

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 pc. chicken cube

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups fresh or full cream milk

1 cup frozen peas (for topping), thawed



Procedure:

1. Prepare the shiitake mushrooms. Soak dried mushrooms in 1/2 cup water for a few minutes then slice into strips. Set aside. Save the mushroom water.

2. Thaw the peas very well, then sauté in 1 tbsp. butter to prevent spoilage. Set aside.

3. Put potatoes in a pan and cover with enough water. Add 1 tbsp. rock salt. Cover and let boil for 15 minutes. Drain very well. Put in a large bowl or 6 individual salad bowls. Set aside.

4. In a 12-inch pan, melt butter and sauté onion. When onions are soft, add mushrooms and chicken. Season with salt, pepper, and crumbled chicken cube. Stir and cover for 5 minutes.

5. When chicken meat changes color, add all-purpose flour. Mix well then pour in mushroom water and milk. Stir until creamy.

6. Pour on top of cooked potatoes.

7. Garnish with peas.

Serves 6 to 8

RELATED: Rainy day treat: Spicy Creamy Udon