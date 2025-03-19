Marian Rivera explains why e-wallet best for paying staffâ€™s salaries

Marian Rivera explains why e-wallet best for paying staff’s salaries

From left: Event host Nikki Viola, Palawan Group of Companies President and CEO Karlo Castro, Marian Rivera-Dantes, Chairman and Founder Bobby Castro, and Group Marketing Head Bernard Kaibigan

MANILA, Philippines — New Palawan Group of Companies (PGC) endorser Marian Rivera assured everyone that no heavy technical knowledge is required to use PGC’s Palawan Pay app, which is now useful to her in managing her family’s finances and paying bills, especially the salaries of their household staff.

“D’un sa app, nand’un na lahat – ‘yung pagbabayad mo ng bills, pagpapasweldo mo sa mga kasambahay mo, at ‘yung mga kasambahay mo, pwede mo pang turuan, alam mo ‘yun, na hindi na lalabas pa para ‘yung perang kinikita nila, pwede na nila agad ipadala sa mga mahal nila sa buhay saan mang panig ng mundo…” she said at yesterday’s press conference in Makati City.

“Sa Palawan Group kasi, s’yempre hindi dapat basta-basta pumuli ng ambassador. Ang ambassador dapat sinasalamin ‘yung core values ng kumpanya. So kitang kita namin talaga kay Marian ‘yung hinahanap namin. Unang una, talagang may malasakit sa Pilipino, sa ating bayan. Secondly, talagang may proven track record, maasahan, tulad din namin… talagang perfect choice si Marian Rivera,” PGC President and Chief Executive Officer Karlo Castro said at the launch.

Beyond promoting the brand, Marian hopes to inspire her fans to take charge of their finances.

“Nagbago na rin ang priorities ko — lalo na ngayong may pamilya ako. Iba na rin ang projects na tinatanggap ko. Mas may lalim at meaning, kagaya ng Rewind (2023) at Balota (2024). Pero kahit nagbabago ang mga roles ko, ako pa rin si Marian — mas mature, pero grounded pa rin,” she shared in a statement.

“I want to be a role model by encouraging my supporters to manage their money wisely. By partnering with Palawan, I hope to inspire more Filipinos to make informed financial decisions for their families and future.”

Of all PGC’s services, Marian said Palawan Express Pera Padala is the most helpful for her: “It’s a reliable, fast, and affordable way for families to send and receive money — lalo na sa mga OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) na gustong suportahan ang pamilya nila dito sa Pilipinas. It’s heartwarming to know that through this service, families stay connected and supported, kahit magkalayo.”

Whether it’s sending money, securing loans, or making payments through PalawanPay, Marian believes PGC’s services help ease financial burdens and empower families to focus on what truly matters — their well-being and future.

