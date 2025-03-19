‘Madami!’: Marian Rivera reveals gold investments

MANILA, Philippines — As Marian Rivera approaches her 20th year in showbiz, she looked back at some of her achievements, including as new endorser of Filipino financial services company, Palawan Group of Companies (PGC).

At her press launch yesterday in Makati City, Marian was asked about how much gold she has amassed in her 20 years in showbiz.

“Gold, madami! Actually, nu’ng meeting namin, nagtanong nga ako ng coins gold eh. Very interested talaga ako sa mga ganu’n!” she bared.

According to her, it is her grandmother who really loved gold.

“’Yung nakikita n’yo sa shoot na gold, bigay pa ‘yun ng nanay ko nu’ng maliit ako,” she said of the gold jewelry she wore at her new commercial for Palawan Pay, a local e-wallet mobile app with over 20 million subscribers nationwide, claimed Palawan Group of Companies Group Marketing Head Bernard Kaibigan.

“Marian remains a symbol of resilience, hard work, and grace — qualities that align seamlessly with the brand,” PGC explained in a statement why they chose Marian as new endorser.

“Mahalagang mahalaga na pupunta ka (roon) sa pinagkakatiwalaan mo at alam mong ‘di ka lolokohin. Vina-value natin ‘yung mga ganitong klase eh,” Marian said on how financial services like Palawan Pay and Palawan Express Padala helps her take care of her investments, including gold.

According to her, anyone can also be like her – to invest in gold and to achieve one’s golden dreams – through hard work and perseverance.

“Nung nagsisimula ako, career lang talaga ang focus ko. Mahirap sa simula, pero dahil sa tiyaga at pagpupursige, unti-unti kong narating ang mga dating pinapangarap ko lang,” she shared.

“Maraming challenges, pero sulit lahat. Masaya ako kung nasaan ako ngayon — proud ako sa naging journey ko!” — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Chyna Merin

