WCC Aviation Holdings signs deal to acquire 30% stake in PhilJets, expanding its aviation portfolio

MANILA, Philippines — WCC Aviation Holdings has signed an agreement to acquire a 30% equity stake in PhilJets Aero Services Inc, marking a significant step in the group’s expansion across the Philippine aviation industry.

Signed last October 15 by Dr. Raymond Patrick Guico, president of WCC Aviation Holdings, and Thierry Tea, chairman of PhilJets, the agreement brings two organizations with complementary capabilities and a shared commitment to the long-term development of Philippine aviation.

The investment expands WCC Aviation Holdings’ presence beyond aviation education, pilot and airline operations training into business aviation, aircraft management, charter flights, aircraft maintenance and technical support.

Through WCC Aeronautical & Technological College (WCC ATC), WCC Pilot Academy and Sky Pasada, WCC Aviation Holdings has developed a portfolio spanning several key areas of aviation. PhilJets adds established operational, commercial and technical expertise in aviation services, serving customers in the Philippines and across the ASEAN region.

“Our vision is to connect the full journey, from educating aviation professionals and training pilots to serving passengers and growing aviation businesses,” said Dr. Raymond Patrick Guico, president of WCC Aviation Holdings.

“With WCC ATC, Pilot Academy and Sky Pasada, we have built a foundation across education and operations. This investment in PhilJets advances that vision, creating opportunities for our businesses to grow and for Filipino aviation talent to move forward.”

For PhilJets, the deal represents an opportunity to strengthen connections between aviation education, technical expertise and real-world operations, creating opportunities to develop talent and support the next phase of growth in Philippine aviation in the age of AI.

“We are excited with this new partnership to further strengthen the aviation ecosystem and build on stronger safety, quality and innovation. We are delighted to enter a new era of opportunities in the Philippines aviation industry,” Thierry Tea, founder and chairman of PhilJets, expressed.

The investment builds on a relationship between WCC and PhilJets spanning approximately a decade.

Developing Filipino aviation talent through hands-on training

Building the next generation of aviation professionals is another important area of alignment between the two groups, helping connect classroom learning with the practical demands of the industry

PhilJets has established training programs to give students and fresh graduates practical, hands-on experience in aviation operations and technical functions.

To date, more than 300 on-the-job trainees (OJTs) and Management Training Program (MTP) participants have gone through PhilJets’ programmes, gaining exposure to the professional environment and practical requirements of the aviation industry.

PhilJets former trainees have subsequently joined or been hired by organizations including Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines or Lufthansa Technik, while others have pursued careers overseas across Asia, the Middle East and North America.

Strengthening the Philippines’ aviation ecosystem

As air transport and business aviation continue to create opportunities across Southeast Asia, the partnership brings together capabilities that can support the development of the Philippines’ aviation ecosystem.

The investment creates opportunities for collaboration including the role that industry-led training can play in preparing young Filipinos for aviation careers including student immersion, professional mentorship, practical training and employment pathways for qualified graduates.

Closer industry engagement shall help align education and training with operational requirements in fields including flight planning, flight dispatch, aircraft serviceability, maintenance procedures and safety practices.

For WCC Aviation Holdings, the investment broadens its aviation portfolio. For PhilJets, it marks a new chapter in its development with a strategic shareholder whose activities can create valuable synergies.

Editor’s Note: This press release from PhilJets is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



