Palawan Pawnshop founder recalls growing multimillion-peso business from P40k capital

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Marian Rivera was launched yesterday as new brand ambassador of Filipino financial services company Palawan Group of Companies (PGC).

At a Makati press conference yesterday, PGC Chairman and Founder Bobby Castro shared how PGC began from a pawnshop business with only two employees (him and wife Angelita) to an empire that includes products and services such as Palawan Pawnshop, Express Pera Padala, ProtekTODO, Palawan Credit, and PalawanPay.

A brand trusted by Filipinos for almost four decades, PGC is one of the fastest-growing financial institutions in the country. With its strength in remittance and pawning services, the company is the market leader in the industry and has over 70,000 branches, Pera Padala outlets, and PalawanPay Money Shops nationwide.

“So, nagsimula ang Palawan Pawnshop sa humble beginnings. P40,000 lang ang aming puhunan. Wala nang iba, wala nang nakatago. P40,000 lang po talaga. At sa pamamagitan ng tiyaga, sa pamamagitan ng pagpupunyagi, at pagsesave, ay napalago namin,” Castro recalled at the press conference.

PGC offers a wide range of services, including pawning, domestic and international remittances, microinsurance, bills payment, electronic mobile phone loading, cash-in and cash-out of e-wallets, money exchange, ATM withdrawal, and cash disbursements.

Additionally, the company sells jewelry and gold bars, catering to customers looking to invest in valuable assets.

PGC introduced PalawanPay, an e-wallet app that allows users to send and receive remittances anytime, anywhere. PalawanPay is the company’s latest digital solution, offering faster, safer, and more convenient transactions. In addition to remittances, the app provides access to other financial services, including bills payments, mobile load top-ups, and scan-to-pay QR Ph codes. The app also features integrated functionality for pawn renewal, purchasing jewelry and gold items, ProtekTODO personal insurance, and claiming international remittances. — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Chyna Merin

