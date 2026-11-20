Digestives and all: Marks & Spencer makes Philippine comeback

MANILA, Philippines — A Christmas gift arrived early for Filipino shoppers — the return of British retailer Marks & Spencer or M&S.

Concerns were raised earlier this year when the establishment ceased Philippine operations following the closure of several stores.

A spokesperson from the M&S head office in London told Philstar.com last February that the retailer would keep its Philippine stores open, and a few months later confirmed it had entered a deal with leading Indonesian lifestyle retailer PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (MAP).

MAP has operated M&S' franchise business for more than 26 years in Indonesia and Vietnam, and now it oversaw the establishment's Philippine comeback by opening a new flagship Makati's Glorietta 3.

"This is an icon that's proven itself in every category of everyday life, especially the cookies," said Pinky Torres, chief financial officer of MAP Philippines, said at the store's opening last November 19. "M&S will be made available again to every one."

Torres was referring to the popularity of M&S' biscuits and digestives as quick snack and Christmas gift, making the retailer's return very timely for the holiday season.

Rachel Stack, chief operating officer of M&S Philippines, later gave a media tour of the 12,701 square feet flagship and pointed out which new, seasonal, and familiar offerings were on display.

These include casual and everyday wear, lingerie, underwear, pyjamas for women and men as well as infant wear.

Stack particularly pointed out to the establishment eyeing to be a "denim destination shop," adding that it "has an authority on denim... when we believe in a trend, we go for it" and claimed to competitive against other brands in that department.

Lotions and perfumes highlight the beauty section while a Christmas collection is already available in the food section located in the back of the store.

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The executive was very much aware of how big a hit M&S biscuits were and pointed out that four aisles were allotted for them. She later said that the retailer's wine and beer offerings would soon make a comeback as well.

"The Philippines is a fantastic market, the people love shopping and fashion. Bringing it back was a big focus of London," Stack said after the tour. "We knew the demand and customers were here, it was just a matter of delivering again."

Stack told Philstar.com that opening during the holidays was just a coincidence, explaining that rather than choosing to open close to the end of the year, M&S was trying to open as fast as possible.

She also confirmed that a program was in place to open more stores after the flagship while also touting the retailer's online store.

The executive ended by sharing that MAP and M&S Philippines will consider the spaces M&S used to occupy but will take into account the need for bigger spaces.

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