Marian Rivera now also endorsing e-wallet like ex-rival Heart Evangelista

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
March 19, 2025 | 8:54am
Left photo shows Heart Evangelista in the interface of an e-wallet app. Right photo shows Marian Rivera (center) with Palawan Group of Companies officers Robert Ben Castro, Chief Operating Officer; Karlo Castro, President and CEO; Angelita Castro, Deputy Chairman and Co-Founder; Bobby Castro, Founder and Chairman
MANILA, Philippines — Ever since they have been seen talking and taking pictures with each other at public events last year, GMA stars Marian Rivera and Heart Evangelista seemingly have patched things up — or have they? 

It seemed that the co-stars of 2011 comedy film “Temptation Island,” where their rivalry reportedly started, have now reached a different form of competition — this time, in the e-wallet category.

Both are now endorsers of competing e-wallets: a coincidence?

Rivera was formally launched yesterday as the new face of Palawan Pay, a local e-wallet mobile app with over 20 million registered users nationwide just two years since it was launched, claimed Palawan Group of Companies Group Marketing Head Bernard Kaibigan.

“We’ve always looked for someone who truly represents what Palawan stands for — resilience, hard work, and success. Marian’s journey, the sacrifices she has made, and her dedication to her family and career mirror Palawan’s own story,” Karlo Castro, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, explained in a statement why they chose Marian to be their new endorser.

“Important po ‘yung celebrity endorser kasi they help build trust and credibility also to our products,” Kaibigan explained at a press conference yesterday in Makati City. 

“But more than credibility and trust, importante po talaga na narerelay ng mga endorsers namin ‘yung mga produkto namin, kumbaga, nagagamit ng mga endorsers namin ‘yung mga serbisyo ng Palawan… Pangalawa, importante po ang mga celebrity endorsers para mas maraming makaalam sa aming mga serbisyo… at ang mga pinipili naming endorsers dapat modelo ng credibility, integrity at trustworthiness…”

“This partnership means so much to me. It is my pleasure to partner with a Filipino company that resonates with my values. Plus, I admire how Palawan continues to innovate to make financial transactions easier and more accessible for our sukis,” Marian explained in the statement why she accepted the endorsement.

“Milyon-milyong Pilipino na ang suki ng Palawan. Pinagtibay na ng panahon ang kanilang serbisyo. Gaya ko, nag-e-evolve rin ang Palawan — laging may bagong inaalok, pero hindi nakakalimot sa pinanggalingan. Sa buhay, mahalaga ang pagbabago para sa growth natin, pero dapat lagi tayong grounded sa core values natin.”

At yesterday’s press conference, Rivera assured everyone that no heavy technical knowledge is required to use the e-wallet, which is now useful to her in managing her family’s finances and paying bills.

“Mahalagang mahalaga na pupunta ka (roon) sa pinagkakatiwalaan mo at alam mong ‘di ka lolokohin. Vina-value natin ‘yung mga ganitong klase eh,” she said on the perks of the e-wallet she endorses. “At saka mahalaga na mahalaga na mabilis, maasahan, at saka ‘yung access para malaman ‘yung mga proseso, hindi mahirap…”

RELATED: Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista reunite anew at GMA Gala 2024

HEART EVANGELISTA

MARIAN RIVERA

PALAWAN GROUP
