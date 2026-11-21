Philstar.com feature on young woman in Davao coffee industry wins Bright Leaf award

A 28-year-old coffee processor uses the traditional paak method of biting parchment coffee beans to check their moisture level in Sitio Pluto, Balutakay, Davao del Sur.

MANILA, Philippines — A Philstar.com feature on a young woman making her way in the male-dominated coffee industry won Best Online Story at the 19th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards on Thursday, November 19.

Genory Vanz Alfasain, a Philstar.com contributor, received the award for his story, “In Davao, a 28-year-old processor bites her way to specialty coffee success.”

Genory Vanz Alfasain, Philstar.com contributor, receives the Best Online Story award at the 19th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards on Nov. 19, 2026 for his feature on a young woman making her mark in the specialty coffee industry in Davao.

The feature follows Princess Dian Tapdasan, a 28-year-old member of the Balutakay Coffee Farmers Agriculture Cooperative in Sitio Pluto, Balutakay, Davao del Sur, as she builds her career in the specialty coffee industry.

Tapdasan's journey highlights the growing participation of women in an industry traditionally dominated by men and the opportunities available to young Filipinos in agriculture.

Organizers said this year's competition received more than 400 entries under the theme “A Season of Stories.”

Established by Philip Morris Philippines Manufacturing Inc. in 2007, the Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards is now organized by PMFTC Inc.

The competition recognizes journalistic work on Philippine agriculture and tobacco farming across print, radio, television, online platforms and photojournalism.