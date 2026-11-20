Have a few minutes to spare? Use it to start saving with BDO

Ready to hit the road on your financial journey? All you need is your driver’s license to open a BDO Basic Account and get your finances moving in the right direction.

MANILA, Philippines -- You’ve gotten comfortable booking rides, paying for coffee and ordering meals with a few taps. Did you know that opening a bank account is now just as easy?

With your driver’s license, you’re not just ready to hit the road—you’re also ready to open a BDO Basic Account in minutes. Using the BDO Pay app, you can open your first account with BDO right from your smartphone with no required initial deposit, no maintaining balance, and no lengthy forms.

BDO Pay processes Basic Account applications digitally from start to finish. With just one valid ID and a few basic details, you can open your account in minutes and start banking right away. No driver’s license? No problem, as you can also use your passport.

Banking that adapts to everyday life

For young professionals balancing work and daily errands, banking is now faster and more seamless. BDO Pay lets you set up your Basic Account with these easy and simple steps:

Download the BDO Pay app and tap “Open a Basic Account.”

Have your driver’s license ready for identity verification.

Scan your ID and take a selfie.

Enter your details and submit your application. Once approved, your account is ready to use.

When your Basic Account is linked to BDO Pay, you can easily manage everyday expenses in one app.

Scan any QRPh code to pay directly from your BDO account or debit card, send money to other e-wallets or banks for free, and pay bills to over 2,200 billers with no fees. You can also request money, split bills with friends and enjoy exclusive BDO deals and rewards in the app.

You can also request a physical card for free withdrawals at BDO ATMs.

Fast access you can trust and be rewarded for

For a generation that values time as much as money, BDO’s Basic Account can be your starter account for cashless payments. Enjoy secure and easy access to your funds through over 5,000 BDO ATMs and Cash Deposit Machines nationwide, with reliable banking support whenever you need it.

With BDO Pay, everyday payments are made even more rewarding. UntilJanuary 31, 2027, existing users can earn P100 cash credits for every successful referral.

Your friend also gets P50 cash in credits when they sign up using your referral code. Simply open the BDO Pay app, tap More, select Refer a Friend, and share your referral code. Users can receive up to P1,000 in cash incentives during the promo period.

Let banking keep pace with your lifestyle.

Download the BDO Pay app and open your Basic Account today.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by BDO. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.