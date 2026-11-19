Leadership that lifts: Global Dominion executives recognized in 2026

MANILA, Philippines – Global Dominion’s president & CEO Samuel Cariño, Chief People Officer God Matias and Chief Marketing Officer Aian Guanzon were each recognized for their contributions to leadership, people development and research.

These three executives received individual awards in recent months. The recognitions reflect the company's focus on strong leadership, a people-first culture, and service to Filipino entrepreneurs.

Cariño is Asia’s Most Inspiring Executive 2026. From working as an account officer, he climbed the corporate ladder at Global Dominion and became its highest-ranking executive. His story serves as an inspiration to many, not just at Global Dominion but across the finance industry. Growth mindset is his favorite topic in his leadership development talks, and he encourages everyone to find room to grow in whatever they do. He received the award at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 16.

“I learned from branch managers who believed in me, teammates who stayed late with me and customers who trusted me and our team. So this recognition isn’t really just mine. I share it with every Global Dominion employee who treats a customer like family, and with every Filipino entrepreneur who keeps going even when it’s hard. You inspire me every day. Salamat po (thank you),” Cariño said.

Matias received the HR Leadership Award at the 21st Employer Branding Awards in Singapore on August 3. This visionary people leader believes employees should bring the grit of a small company and enjoy the rewards of a big one. For him, top performers should always feel valued, and those who are struggling should get all the support they need. He insists that a one-size-fits-all culture is a myth, and that everyone is only as good as their last performance.

“In our field, the most meaningful work is often unseen: it lives in the growth of a new hire, the confidence of an emerging leader, and the trust of a team. We have always believed that when we invest in our people, they invest in our customers, and our Ka-partners rise with us. I am grateful to our leadership team for championing that imperative belief,” Matias said.

Guanzon has been contributing to the research community in recent years through his academic engagements around applied economics, marketing communications and development management. His research interests range from strategic foresight in finance to alternative credit scoring for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). He received the Global Business Conference (GBC) Outstanding Researcher Award at an event organized by the Association of Training Institutions for Foreign Trade in Asia and the Pacific (ATIFTAP) at The Bayleaf Manila on October 17.

“This [recognition] affirms the value of evidence-based inquiry in understanding how Filipino entrepreneurs access and use credit. My work draws on the disciplines that shape borrowing decisions and the growth of access to credit. At Global Dominion, we remain committed to research that informs sound strategy and advances financial inclusion for Filipino entrepreneurs,” Guanzon said.

The three are just a few of the financing company’s officers deserving of recognition. From meeting with partners and customers day in and day out through economic challenges, leadership, people skills and research stand as critical components of the work that needs to be done in the Philippine financing landscape to improve people’s access to credit and grow the business sector that employs the majority of the heads of the families.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.