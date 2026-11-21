‘One sip, laban ulit’: Homegrown coffee brand brews success through grassroots advocacy

A homegrown specialty coffee brand is combining local agricultural sourcing with community initiatives, offering free coffee to commuters and support to delivery riders and other transport workers.

Founded by college sweethearts Lucky Shaina Marie Sy-Narca and Armani Miguel Narca, Pithaya Café has expanded from a single neighborhood outlet in Quezon City into a multi-region enterprise.

Driven by grassroots initiatives, such as free brews for morning travelers and community pantries for delivery drivers, the brand is proving that commercial growth and community outreach can advance together.

The café’s logo features a stylized depiction of 18th-century anti-colonial leader Gabriela Silang, symbolic of the resilience required to launch a venture without heavy institutional backing.

When Shaina and her husband opened their first store in Quezon City's Diliman district, capital was tight. Every expense required strict budgeting, compounded by the realities of newlyweds balancing business management while her husband is in his third year of law school.

"Running a business is not always about growth, expansion, and success," Shaina said. "There will be difficult days, unexpected setbacks, financial challenges, and moments when things do not go according to plan. Resilience is just as important as having a good business idea."

Resilience was tested when geopolitical tensions in the Middle East drove domestic fuel costs higher in the Philippines, squeezing the daily margins of motorcycle delivery riders and public transit operators. In response, Pithaya Café launched the Pithaya Community Pantry, stocking basic food provisions and offering hot beverages to transportation workers operating under economic strain.

"We recognized that these individuals work hard every day to make a living, often spending long hours on the road despite the difficulties they face," Shaina said. "We wanted to extend a little help to them, especially during a time when even the cost of going to work had become more challenging."

The outreach expanded into providing free morning coffee to daily commuters. Shaina noted that the objective was not promotional, but practical: providing a minor reprieve before workers begin long shifts and address daily personal burdens.

Beyond social programs, the café’s supply model prioritizes domestic agricultural supply chains. Pithaya Café sources its coffee beans from Filipino farmers and works with local suppliers whenever possible, aiming to retain capital within domestic farming communities.

Product development balances traditional regional flavors with contemporary beverage trends. Menu offerings include an Ube Latte, incorporating local purple yam, and a Dirty Horchata, alongside the chain's flagship house blend. To ensure product consistency as the brand scales, the company conducts monthly operational audits, standardized barista instruction and strict quality testing on all distributed ingredients.

Customer demand in Quezon City enabled the company to open a second location in Cavite shortly after launch.

Most recently, the brand established its first footprint outside Luzon, opening a franchise branch in Cagayan de Oro in Northern Mindanao. Transporting supplies across island regions introduced logistical complexities, particularly in preserving coffee bean freshness during transit, but management viewed the expansion as a key milestone toward building a national footprint.

In Cagayan de Oro, the brand plans to integrate Mindanao-sourced coffee beans and collaborate with local food vendors, creating a supply link between Luzon and Southern markets.

Looking ahead, Pithaya Café has set a target to open 50 locations across the Philippines within the next five years. Expansion plans include developing larger physical store formats to accommodate sit-down customers alongside compact kiosks for high-foot-traffic transit points.

For the founders, expanding the footprint directly correlates with expanding employment opportunities for baristas and store staff, whom leadership treats as long-term partners in company growth.

"Our expansion is not just about opening more branches," Shaina said. "It is about the trust our customers give us, the relationships we build with our franchise partners, and the people who journey with us. We want Pithaya Café's success to be a success that we can share with others."