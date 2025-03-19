‘Don’t get me wrong!’: Marian Rivera on how she, Dingdong Dantes handle finances, bills

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes have been married for 10 years, and Marian is about to celebrate her 20th year in showbiz.

In a press conference yesterday in Makati City revealing Marian as new Palawan Group of Companies (PGC) endorser, the “Kapuso Primetime Queen” revealed that among the secrets to her happy marriage to Dingdong is doing her share of handling their finances.

“Kasi sa bahay namin, naka-task talaga ako sa mga bills. Pero binibigay ng asawa ko (‘yung pambayad), don’t get me wrong!” she quipped.

“Ako naka-task d’un, so ultimo kuryente namin, Maynilad namin, phone bills and everything, lahat ‘yan naka-task sa akin.”

For Marian, growth is not just about personal success — it’s about being smarter and more responsible with money, especially now as a hands-on mom, wife, and businesswoman.

“I handle our household expenses and business ventures regularly. To stay organized, I prioritize budgeting and use financial apps to track our income and spending. Each week, I set time to review our financial goals and adjust as needed. This keeps me focused and ensures we’re making smart money decisions,” she said in a PGC statement.

So when PGC approached her to become an ambassador, the decision was easy.

“I said ‘yes’ because I believe in their mission to provide accessible financial services to every Filipino. Their values align with mine — family, community, and empowerment,” she added.

“And s’yempre, mommy ako. Sobrang hands-on ako sa mga anak ko, sa career ko, sa asawa ko, sa mga ineendorso ko, so lahat ‘yan hindi ko kayang gawin ng isang click lang. Kaya andito ang app ng Palawan para mapabilis ang buhay ko, buhay ng mga misis, ng mga busy na mga tao.” — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Chyna Merin

